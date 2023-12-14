Enhesa Expands AI Strategy to Transform Global Regulatory and Sustainability Compliance

Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Chief Technology Officer to Lead Initiative

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enhesa, the leading provider of regulatory content and sustainability intelligence worldwide, today announced the launch of a comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) strategy designed to transform the way global corporations address environmental, health and safety (EHS), and sustainability risk and compliance. The initiative is being led by Alex Sadovsky, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, and Patrick Wuyts, Chief Technology Officer, both of whom recently joined the business.

Focused initially on deploying generative AI to support research and analysis on Enhesa’s regulatory content offerings, which deliver detailed intelligence on regulatory developments, reporting requirements and compliance mandates across 330 different jurisdictions in 35 languages, the AI initiative will expand to all segments of Enhesa’s business. Applications are currently being developed to help clients instantly identify critical regulatory obligations, surface nascent business exposure risks and deliver predictive analytics.

“AI is revolutionizing the way we access information, produce meaningful insights and communicate across jurisdictional and operational boundaries,” said Peter Schramme, CEO at Enhesa. “Harnessed correctly, the technology has the power to drive a more intuitive, proactive approach to global regulatory and sustainability strategy. I look forward to working closely with Alex and Patrick—two recognized leaders in their respective fields—to spearhead new initiatives that will further differentiate our business and set our clients up for success.”

As Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, Sadovsky will lead Enhesa’s AI initiative, identifying specific high-value use cases to augment existing workflows with AI-powered enhancements. Sadovsky joins Enhesa from Thomson Reuters, where he was Vice President, Machine Learning and Applied Research. Prior to that, he was Vice President, Artificial Intelligence at SurePrep LLC, a tax automation software company that was acquired by Thomson Reuters. He has also served in senior data science roles at Alteryx and Oracle. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Michigan and a PhD in computational neuroscience from the University of Chicago.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform regulatory and sustainability compliance with powerful workflow tools and analytics capabilities that will allow end-users to instantly extract actionable insights and region-specific regulatory obligations from hundreds of pages of regulatory text, or immediately create reports highlighting key business risks based on a comprehensive view of the global landscape,” said Sadovsky. “Enhesa has already set itself apart as the world leader in regulatory intelligence. By applying a smart AI strategy alongside that amazing corpus of data and team of subject matter experts, we will revolutionize sustainability compliance.”

As Chief Technology Officer, Wuyts will lead technology -development at Enhesa, helping to support the AI initiative and future business growth. Wuyts joins Enhesa from Collibra, the market leader in data intelligence, where he was Vice President, Software Engineering. Prior to that, Wuyts was Head of On-Premises Products at SWIFT, the world leader in secure financial messaging services. He has also held senior technology leadership roles at IBM and Siemens. He holds a master’s degree in electronics engineering.

“Enhesa has been laying the groundwork over the last few years to amass the right teams and one-of-a-kind data sets that are key to bringing together all of the disparate pieces of the regulatory compliance puzzle on a single, cloud native platform,” said Wuyts. “I look forward to working with this amazing team to further develop this architecture to support the continued integration of new technology and further expansion of our AI capabilities throughout our risk and compliance solutions.”

Enhesa’s first applications incorporating generative AI capabilities will be available to customers in the first half of 2024. For more information, please click here.

About Enhesa

Enhesa is the leading provider of regulatory and sustainability intelligence worldwide. As a trusted partner, we empower the global business community with the insight to act today and prepare for tomorrow to create a more sustainable future – positively impacting our environment, our health, our safety, and our future. Navigating the fast-changing compliance and sustainability landscapes, we help them understand not just what they should do (first), but also how to do it. Both in their unique business and anywhere in the world. Now and in the future. Website: enhesa.com