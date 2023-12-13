A Guide to Philadelphia’s Retail Corridors: Where To Go and Who To Contact

Philadelphia, December 13, 2023 – Philadelphia is a city of diverse neighborhoods, and throughout all of its pockets thriving retail corridors have emerged, offering a range of shopping to cater to every need and style.

Can’t-miss landmark destinations like Rittenhouse and Old City are popular, but neighborhoods like Fishtown, University City and East Passyunk should also be high on the radar. Below, find a curated list of vibrant retail corridors in Philadelphia, each highlighted with a few standout stores to connect with.

To that end, we’ve included ideal points of contact to reach out to for additional information about the shops in each corridor and to help arrange interviews with local shop owners and businesses.

Visitors who need to unwind after a long day of shopping in the city should book the Visit Philly Overnight Package and score great perks (like tickets to The Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and more) and free hotel parking (valued up to $100). And, for travelers looking to stay a little longer, the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay package is the gift that keeps on giving: Buy two nights and get the third night for free.

Philadelphia Retail Corridors:

13th Street/Midtown Village, 12th & 13th Streets, between Market & Spruce Streets

Point of contact: Center City District

This area — also often affectionately called the Gayborhood — falls between Center City and Old City. The neighborhood is packed with plenty of popular dining destinations and bars, as well as charming boutiques. Find Philly-inspired gifts at Open House, vintage-style sports apparel at Shibe Vintage Sport and much more in the neighborhood.

Rittenhouse, between Broad Street & Schuylkill River and Market & Pine Streets

Point of contact: Center City District and Rittenhouse Row

Walking through Rittenhouse, al fresco dining lines the streets in the warmer months while plenty of beloved restaurants and bars offer reprieve during the colder times. Stores surrounding Rittenhouse Square Park draw shoppers year-round. The Rittenhouse Row commercial area, and much of surrounding Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, feature a range of shopping options. Find everything from major brands like Lululemon, Uniqlo, Anthropologie and Free People to boutiques like Joan Shepp and Boyds for designer wear, plus trendy spots like Glossier and DFTI.

Chinatown, between 9th & 12th Streets and Arch & Vine Streets

Point of contact: Philadelphia Chinatown Development Corporation

This vibrant neighborhood features restaurants, markets and stores from business owners representing diverse backgrounds including Chinese, Japanese, Taiwanese, Korean, Thai, Malaysian, Burmese and Vietnamese. Pop into Asia Crafts, an official Sanrio retailer (the creator of Hello Kitty and more), for items like plush toys, home goods and accessories. Also, look for specialty grocery stores like the Ebisu Japanese Life Store, which offers an extensive selection of imported snacks and drinks, beauty products, anime and home goods sourced directly from Japan.

Old City, between the Delaware River & 6th Street and Walnut & Race Streets

Point of contact: Old City District

Known as America’s most historic square mile, Old City is full of charm from the cobblestone streets to the historic 18th-century buildings. The neighborhood – home to the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall – is nestled with boutiques and galleries, and is especially lively on First Fridays, when ample art, design and special programming kicks off the month. A few spots to shop include ArtStar, Chick Invitations, Omoi Zakka and Shane Confectionery, especially for those on the hunt for great gifts.

East Passyunk, between Washington Avenue & McKean Street and Broad Street & 9th Street

Point of contact: East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District

This easily walkable corridor in South Philly includes more than 150 independent businesses, bringing together a diverse and dynamic business community. Visitors can shop places like August Moon Co. for stylish clothing finds; Occasionette for candles, cards and gifts; and South Fellini for Philly T-shirts and stickers. The neighborhood also hosts many festivals, with food, drink and goods for sale.

9th Street and the Italian Market, spanning over 20 city blocks including 8th, 9th & 10th Streets, ​from Fitzwater Street at the north through Wharton Street at the south

Point of contact: The South 9th Street Italian Market

Philadelphia’s Italian Market is one of America’s oldest and largest open-air markets. While Italian heritage is still on full display today throughout the stores, restaurants and neighborhood in general, an exciting surge of Mexican, Asian and other international cultures has given the area new life over the past decade. At places like Di Bruno Bros., Talluto’s and Claudio’s, shoppers can pick up imported and specialty gourmet foods. Other stores include Fante’s Cookware Shop, ChocoArte and Tran’s Produce.

South Street, Queen Village and Head House Square area

Point of contact: South Street Headhouse District

Places like Atomic City Comics, Moon + Arrow, Philly AIDS Thrift, Ps & Qs and Yowie are only a handful of the shopping options in the area. There is a great range of things to see and do from checking out the mosaics at Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens to perusing a huge outdoor farmers market and visiting Fabric Row. With more than 400 small businesses and independent shops in the area, there’s always a reason to visit.

University City District and Baltimore Avenue, both in West Philadelphia

Point of contact: University City District and Baltimore Avenue Business Association of West Philadelphia

West Philadelphia offers two great options for shopping: University City, which gets its name for being home to the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University, and Baltimore Avenue, between 43rd and 50th Streets.

Retail options include Ceramic Concepts for handmade jewelry, Grant Blvd for sustainable apparel, Philadelphia Runner for sneakers and Urban Outfitters, the popular Philadelphia-based clothing store. Pro tip: visitors shouldn’t miss the Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll, which showcases Baltimore Avenue businesses from Cedar Park, Spruce Hill and University City.

Chestnut Hill, Mt. Airy and Germantown, located in Philadelphia’s northwest

Point of contact: Mt Airy CDC; Chestnut Hill Business District; Germantown United Community Development Corp.

These charming neighborhoods feature cobblestone streets, lots of greenery and a mix of boutiques, galleries, shops and restaurants along the main shopping street, Germantown Avenue, which draws visitors from all over.

Places to shop include Hideaway Music, an independent record store; Villavillekula, for children’s clothing and gifts; Weavers Way Next Door, selling wellness and beauty products next to the community-owned grocery store Weavers Way Co-Op; William A. Kilian Hardware Co., a century-old, family-run shop; Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, an independent and Black-owned coffee Shop and bookstore; Aaliyah’s Beautique, for fashion finds; and Mount Airy Candle Co., selling hand-poured candles.

Manayunk, along Main Street

Point of contact: Manayunk Development Corporation

This busy thoroughfare features shops, galleries, boutiques, bars and restaurants, making it a popular place to stroll and enjoy a day or night out. Within just a few blocks, shoppers can find designer dresses at Nicole Miller, gifts at The Little Apple Gift Boutique, wellness items at dtXfy sauna studio and so much more.

Roxborough

Point of contact: Roxborough Development Corporation

Nearby is also the Roxborough neighborhood for further exploring, which features shopping centers and a range of businesses including Bella Disante and Philly Gainz.

Northern Liberties, along 2nd Street between Germantown Avenue and Spring Garden Street

Point of contact: Northern Liberties Business Improvement District

Connecting Old City and Fishtown, this neighborhood boasts popular restaurants and a vibrant nightlife scene. Visitors can kick off their shopping by checking out the gift shop Trunc and beauty store Madison K Live Life Fun.

Fishtown and Olde Kensington, located northeast of Center City

Point of contact: Fishtown District

The main stretch to visit in this area is along Frankford Avenue, where people head to check out trendy restaurants, popular bars, live music venues and galleries. Places to shop include Jinxed, selling antique furniture; Harriett’s Bookshop, celebrating women authors; and Mural City Cellars, selling bottles of wine made from crops owned by local growers within a 300-mile radius of Philadelphia and bottled in the area.

Fairmount and Brewerytown, north of Center City

Point of contact: Fairmount CDC

In Fairmount, find scenic and pedestrian-friendly streets with landmarks like the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Eastern State Penitentiary in the area. Along Fairmount Avenue, check out cute shops like Ali’s Wagon for home goods and gifts and Fairmount Bicycles.

Adjoining Fairmount is Brewerytown, a historic North Philly neighborhood famous for introducing America to the lager beer in 1840. Can’t miss shops here include Retro Rewind Vintage & Thrift for apparel.

North Broad, along Broad Street north of City Hall

Point of contact: North Broad Renaissance

Nearby is also North Broad, a bustling corridor encompassing neighborhoods between Center City and North Philadelphia featuring businesses like Beyond The Seams Philly and The Daily coffee shop.

East Falls, along the banks of the Schuylkill River and next to Fairmount Park

Point of contact: East Falls Development Corporation

Runners, joggers and cyclists enjoy access to trails and scenic routes within East Falls, making it a great place to get outdoors. For those looking for a little retail therapy instead, one great spot to check out is Vault + Vine, where shoppers can pick up plants for their home along with gifts for friends and family.

City Avenue

Point of contact: City Ave District

The City Ave District offers a great shopping scene — with lots of parking availability — close to Interstate 76, Route 30, and SEPTA bus routes and Regional Rail. There are more than 50 retail shops, including well-known spots like Carter’s, Saks Fifth Avenue and Target.

VISIT PHILADELPHIA® is our name and our mission. As the region’s official tourism marketing agency, we build Greater Philadelphia’s image, drive visitation and boost the economy. On Greater Philadelphia’s official visitor website, visitphilly.com, visitors can explore things to do, upcoming events, themed itineraries and hotel packages.

Compelling photography and videos, interactive maps and detailed visitor information make the site an effective trip-planning tool. Visitors can also find loads of inspiration on Visit Philly’s social media channels.

Note to Editors: For high-resolution photos and high-definition B-roll of Greater Philadelphia, visit the Photos & Video section of visitphilly.com/mediacenter.