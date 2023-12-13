New Book Aims to Help Fibromyalgia Patients Feel Heard

Jenny Dunton’s well-rounded approach leaves no stone unturned, as she intertwines life’s experiences, both positive and negative, with her fibromyalgia journey. Jenny Dunton hopes to bring comfort to those who feel isolated and raise much-needed awareness of the condition with her empowering new book.

About 4 million adults have been diagnosed with fibromyalgia in the U.S. (according to the CDC), and an estimated 75-90% of those individuals are women.

I believe patients desperately need to feel heard, understood, comforted and validated. I believe my book offers hope and compassion and a new way of understanding and thinking about FM.” — Jenny Dunton, who has lived with fibromyalgia for nearly three decades

SEASIDE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fibromyalgia may be an invisible illness, but Jenny Dunton doesn’t want it to be a silent one, as well. In her new book, Fibromyalgia: A Journey of Self Discovery, 27 Years Traversing the Unknown, Dunton takes readers on a deeply personal odyssey through the complexities of navigating fibromyalgia — an enigmatic and often misunderstood chronic illness.

“I believe patients desperately need to feel heard, understood, comforted and validated. I believe my book offers hope and compassion and a new way of understanding and thinking about FM,” said Dunton, who has lived with fibromyalgia for nearly three decades.

Her story begins in the summer of 1996 when, as a recent college grad brimming with energy, she was suddenly struck with a sharp, piercing pain beneath her shoulder, marking the start of her journey into the unknown world of fibromyalgia.

Readers witness in vivid detail Dunton’s physical, social, mental and emotional pain, as she struggles to navigate a medical system that often doubts the “realness” of her condition. In one particularly traumatic incident, a medical mishap during a steroid injection further complicates her health.

Dunton’s well-rounded approach leaves no stone unturned, as she intertwines life’s experiences, both positive and negative, with her fibromyalgia journey. The impact of past trauma on physical and mental health is thoughtfully examined, offering insights into the connections between emotional well-being and chronic illness.

Along the way, she faces financial struggles and must apply for disability benefits — an emotional rollercoaster that culminates in a nerve-wracking day in court.

Weaving heartfelt introspection with plenty of research, Dunton shares valuable lessons she has learned, the challenges she has faced and the resilience she has cultivated over decades. Ultimately, she hopes to foster a collective sense of empowerment and understanding as she welcomes readers to embark on a shared journey characterized by unwavering support and limitless optimism for the future.

“Whether you’ve recently been diagnosed with fibromyalgia and just beginning your journey with this condition, or you've been living with it for years, my book can help you find the strength, hope, courage and resilience you need to keep moving forward,” Dunton added.

About the Author

Jenny Dunton believes in the power of sharing experiences to promote healing, to inspire and to bring hope to those who need it most. That's why she wrote Fibromyalgia: A Journey of Self Discovery. Dunton currently resides on the Monterey Peninsula in California with her loyal canine sidekick, Petra.

For more information, please visit www.Fibrojourney.org, or connect with the author on Facebook (Fibromyalgia A Journey of Self Discovery).

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJXGL5ZJ

Fibromyalgia: A Journey of Self Discovery, 27 Years Traversing the Unknown, A Patient’s Perspective

Publisher: JetLaunch

Release date: September 25, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎979-8890790279

Available from Amazon.com