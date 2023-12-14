College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving Founders Named 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Year
Recognized by the International Franchise Association for their entrepreneurial vision and helping advance the franchise sectorWASHINGTON , DC, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Franchise Association (IFA) today named Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman, co-founders and visionaries of College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk and Moving, the 2023 Entrepreneurs of the Year. One of the highest honors bestowed by IFA, Friedman and Soliman are recognized for their vision that started with one beat-up van to become to the largest and fastest-growing junk removal and moving franchise in North America.
"Nick and Omar took an idea from a side gig one summer in college and developed it into an instantly recognizable world-class, iconic brand, enabling hundreds of people to go into business for themselves but not by themselves as part of College H.U.N.K.S.,” said IFA President and CEO Matthew Haller. “They have persevered through economic downturns and housing recessions and are an example for aspiring entrepreneurs everywhere considering scaling through franchising. Nick and Omar personify the power of franchising, and their impact is felt not only by the lives they touch during moves and clutter removal, but for everyone out there with a dream and a commitment to resilience and perseverance.”
Starting from humble beginnings in college with a single beat-up cargo van in 2003, Nick and Omar conceptualized and began College H.U.N.K.S. Hauling Junk & Moving. Winning a $10,000 entrepreneurship prize through the University of Miami, they carried out their vision to build a world-class fully branded and systemized operation for serving clients using a centralized call center to boost efficiency, allowing franchisees to handle more jobs more quickly, resulting in more profits for franchisees. They laid out a plan for company culture and client experience to ensure repeat and referral business. They have enjoyed much media success, including appearing on the first episode of ABC’s Shark Tank, and more recently on CBS’s Undercover Boss. Their business has grown exponentially into a franchising powerhouse, becoming the largest and fastest-growing junk removal, and moving franchise in North America. With an annual turnover of $300 million and over 250 franchises, their accomplishments are a testament to their purpose-driven, values-based, socially conscious, and results-obsessed leadership.
Outside of their business acumen, they both prioritize giving back to the communities they serve, donating 2 meals for every completed job (surpassing 4 million meals donated), providing free moves for survivors of domestic violence, and promoting entrepreneurship among the next generation of leaders.
“This is a tremendous milestone and opportunity for our brand, and is a testament to our amazing team members, franchise owners, and loyal clients. We remember attending the IFA events early in our career and seeing the franchise hall-of-famers grace the stage, and it is a surreal experience to think our brand is being considered in the same category,” said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS. “Our purpose is to Move the World, which means making a positive impact in the lives we touch. Hopefully this can be an inspiration to all aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs and franchisors as well.”
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award, to be given at IFA’s 64th Annual Convention, is given to a founder or franchising executive who has successfully built or grown a business in the franchise sector – exemplifying the “entrepreneurial spirit” that franchising represents. The honoree demonstrates a willingness to undertake the risk associated with developing and growing a new franchise business, not only building a successful business but also helping shape the future of franchising and inspiring other entrepreneurs in their endeavors.
About the International Franchise Association:
Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world’s oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 790,492 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.4 million direct jobs, $825.4 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.
About College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving:
College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has more than 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.
