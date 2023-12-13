Spouses of Vietnamese, Chinese leaders visit Hà Nội university

VIETNAM, December 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Phan Thị Thanh Tâm, spouse of Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng, and Prof. Peng Liyuan, spouse of General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, on Wednesday engaged in an exchange programme with students of the Việt Nam National University – Hà Nội (VNU).

VNU President Lê Quân briefed the two ladies on the operation of the university, as well as its cooperation programmes with Chinese partners.

Students of the university’s Chinese language faculty expressed their sentiments toward and understanding about China and the friendship between the two countries. They hoped that through leaning the Chinese language and culture, they will serve as a bridge for the friendship, contributing to enhancing the bilateral relationship.

During their visit to the VNU, Peng and Tâm also enjoyed cultural performances by the students.

Peng said she is impressed by Vietnamese students’ Chinese proficiency, and praised them for being diligent and intelligent and for their good understanding of China.

She said learning Chinese helps Vietnamese students understand more about the land, people and culture of China, and Chinese students studying Vietnamese will also have the opportunity to learn more about Vietnamese culture.

Emphasising that young people and talents play an important role in building the nation's future, Peng said she hopes that Vietnamese and Chinese students will increase exchanges and that the number of Vietnamese students studying in China will keep rising.

Peng said she believes that exchange activities between the VNU and its Chinese partners are a good method, and she hopes that the Vietnamese university will maintain such activities.

Peng and Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping started their two-day State visit to Việt Nam on Tuesday. — VNS