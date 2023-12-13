Sport Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ 31.4 billion by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The potential growth difference for the sports analytics market between 2024 and 2034 is US$ 31.4 billion. Growing demand for mobile applications in sports is notably driving the growth of the market.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sport analytics market is estimated to be worth US$ 4.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 31.4 billion by 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a growth rate of 22.9%.



Advances in AI, machine learning, edge computing, and augmented reality will further enhance data collection, analysis, and interpretation in sports are the main factor driving the demand for sport analytics market during the forecast period.

Greater emphasis on athlete health monitoring, injury prevention, and personalized training programs using data-driven insights boost the growth of the market. Increased adoption of analytics in niche sports and amateur levels, allowing smaller teams and leagues to access advanced analytics tools.

The rising preference for sport analytics among the coaches as well as the team managers to use the real-time data to construct gaming strategies and to arrange training sessions, the rising adoption of innovative sports technologies to get quantitative information for improving the game performance are expected to fuel the sport analytics market growth .

Increasing investment by sports organizations to adopt a data-driven decision-making strategy, starting from player recruitment to fan engagement, is prevised to augment the demand for sports analytics solutions. Increasing importance of on-field data to analyse team performance, track individual players, monitor injuries, and optimize training curriculum of individual players is expected to drive the demand for sports analytics solutions

Key Takeaways

From 2019 to 2023, the sport analytics market was valued at a CAGR of 20.9%

Based on component, the software segment is expected to account for a share of 61.0% in 2024.

Global sport analytics demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 23.4% during 2024 to 2034.

In the United States, the sport analytics industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 20.8% through 2034.

Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 22.4% between 2023 and 2034.

Sport analytics market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 24.1% in 2024.

“The increasing spending capacity and growing need for better viewing experience are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.” opines Sudip Saha, managing director at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Leading sports analytics market players continuously focus on enhancing existing solutions and product innovations to strengthen their product portfolios. Besides this, they are adopting strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers to expand their global footprint. Some of the developments from the market are given below

SAP's Sports One solution is designed specifically for sports organizations, offering tools for athlete performance analysis, scouting, team management, and fan engagement. It provides real-time insights for coaches and analysts to enhance team performance.

Catapult specializes in wearable technology for athletes, providing performance monitoring through devices that track movement, load, and biometric data. Their analytics platform helps teams make data-driven decisions to improve player health and performance.

Restraints:

Despite the market's promising growth, challenges persist, including data security concerns, high implementation costs, and the need for skilled professionals adept in handling complex analytics tools.

Key Companies Profiled

Agile Sports Analytics LLC

Catapult Sports

ChyronHego Corporation

Deltatre

Genius Sports Group

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sportsradar AG

Stats Perform



Sports Analytics Market Key Segments

By Component:

Software

Service

By Analysis Type:

On-field Player & Team Analysis Video Analysis Health Assessment

Off-field Fan Engagement Ticket Pricing





By Sports:

Football

Cricket

Baseball

Basketball

Rugby

Others

By End User:

Sports Teams

Sports Leagues/Associations

Individual Players/Coaches

Media Organizations

Sports Betting

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



