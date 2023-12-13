Midwest Real Estate Data CTO Chris Haran Elected to CMLS Board of Directors

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRED, one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the country, proudly announces that its Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer Chris Haran has been elected to the Board of Directors for the Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS). As a professional in the real estate industry that has worked in both brokerage and MLS, Haran brings a diverse experience and a commitment to serving MLSs to his role on the CMLS Board.

"Being elected to join this group of professionals is a great personal honor for me," Haran said. "CMLS is constantly working to bring MLSs (and others in organized real estate) together to share the wisdom of the group and find ways to do better for the brokerages and subscribers that help buyers and sellers across the country."

CMLS is an association of more than 225 MLSs serving more than 1.7 million subscribers, dedicated to enhancing MLS standards and performance. Haran joins two other real estate professionals elected to the board during CMLS' November election.

“We are very fortunate to welcome these leaders to the CMLS Board,” said CMLS CEO Denee Evans. “Our leadership is committed to guiding MLSs to evolve and innovate while providing efficient, transparent, and pro-consumer marketplaces. There has never been a more important time for MLSs to share our value, and I am encouraged by the contributions these new leaders have already made to our industry and will add to the strength and vision of the CMLS Board.”

"Together, we can work to ensure a fair, transparent, and innovative environment for everyone that is part of the real estate market," Haran said.

About Midwest Real Estate Data

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

About CMLS

CMLS is an association of 231 multiple listing services, serving over 1.8 million combined subscribers. CMLS is committed to a competitive real estate marketplace accessible to all, advances the pursuit of excellence among its member organizations, and serves as the unified voice of the MLS community. For more information, please visit CMLS at www.cmls.org.

Attachment

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com