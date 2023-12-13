High Performance Refinery Additives Market on a Robust Growth Trajectory driven by Surging Demand in the Transportation Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

High Performance Refinery Additives Market Projected to Exceed US$ 3.3 Billion by 2033, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%. The high performance refinery additives market in the United States is expected to reach US$ 0.7 billion by the end of forecast period. The market will expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during this period.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, the high performance refinery additives market is expected to be worth US$ 2.2 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 3.3 billion by 2033, expanding at an 4.2% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The high performance refinery additives industry is driven by several factors, including the increasing refinery production in key countries as well as growing demand for high performance petroleum fuel.



The high performance refinery additives are becoming necessary in the crude oil refinery additives not only to enhance the properties of the processed oil but also to meet the stringent regulations on the quality of the oil for their application. Refinery additives also reduces the processing efforts that increases the profitability of the manufacturers.

One of the key factor that drives the demand for high performance refinery additives is their key role in improving the vehicle performance. These additives when added into the liquid fuel improves their quality which in turn enhances the pickup and average of the automotive vehicles. The growing preference of end-users for these premium grade fuels is increasing their adoption from the refinery industries.

The global market of performance chemicals is dominated by few countries which leads the production of refinery products across the world. However, emerging countries of middle east and south Asia are expected to boost their refinery capacity which will surge the demand for additive product in these region.

Key Takeaways from the High Performance Refinery Additives Market:

During the forecast period, the high performance refinery additives industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 0.8 billion, securing an 4.7% CAGR.

The high performance refinery additives industry in India is predicted to reach US$ 0.3 billion by 2033, increasing at a 5.0% CAGR.

Saudi Arabia’s high performance refinery additives industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 0.2 billion, rising at an 4.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2033, the octane improver segment is expected to dominate the high performance refinery additives by Product Type.

With a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2033, the crude oil processing segment is expected to dominate the high performance refinery additives by application.





How Does the Competition Look in the High Performance Refinery Additives Market?

The market for high performance refinery additives is partially consolidated, with intense competition among the few global leaders. To increase their market position, these businesses are concentrating on expanding their production capacity and sales footprints. Several significant participants in this industry comprise BASF S, CRISTOL, Lubrizol Corporation, GE Power & water, Alberarle Corporation, and ExxonMobil Corporation, among other companies.

The main players are notably investing in research and development endeavors to create novel and inventive additives that provide improved effectiveness, performance, and affordability. They are additionally concentrating on broadening their range of products and reinforcing their distribution channels to meet the changing demands of clients.

Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.

Key Players in the Market

BASF SE

CRISTOL

Lubrizol Corporation

GE Power & water

Alberarle Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Dorf Ketal Chemicals

Afton Chemicals

Total Energies

Baker Hughes

Chevron Corporation

Amspec LLC

Hidustan Petroleum

Bharat Petroleum

Segmentation Analysis of the Market

By Product Type:

Stabilizers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scavengers

Antioxidants

Antifoulants

Defoamers

Cetane Improvers

Octane Improvers

Lubricity Improvers

Metal Deactivators

Catalyst Regenerator

Others

By Application:

Crude Oil Processing

Fluid Catalytic Cracking

Hydro processing

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





Author

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

