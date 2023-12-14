Professional Delivery Providers Expands U.S. Network
New Locations Fulfill Growing Demand for Last-Mile Logistics Solutions
Our expansion into these markets signifies our dedication to meeting the growing demand for reliable, professional, and technologically advanced logistics solutions.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Professional Delivery Providers (PDP), a leading provider of last-mile logistics solutions, is excited to announce the strategic expansion of its national network. Now serving customers in 33 markets across the United States, this expansion responds to the increasing demand for premium delivery solutions, aligning with the evolving logistics landscape and the growing trend of heightened customer expectations.
— Karl Meyer
PDP currently operates in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Dallas, Austin, Charleston, Seattle, Las Vegas, Nashville, Cleveland, and Grand Rapids. In addition to these urban hubs, PDP has recently expanded its operations in Livonia, Michigan, and Avenel, New Jersey, strengthening its commitment to serving diverse customer needs.
"As customer expectations continue to change, so does our commitment to providing exceptional delivery services. Our expansion into these markets signifies our dedication to meeting the growing demand for reliable, professional, and technologically advanced logistics solutions," said Karl Meyer, Founder, Chairman and CEO at Professional Delivery Providers.
PDP's expansion into these key markets enables the company to offer efficient and reliable delivery services to a broader customer base.
"Our goal is to provide efficient, reliable, and customer-centric logistics solutions wherever the demand arises. By expanding into these new markets, we aim to enhance our national footprint, opening new opportunities and increasing our capacity to meet the final mile needs of our clients," added Meyer.
To further exceed customer expectations during Peak Season, PDP has implemented Rapid Response Teams, also known as Travel Teams, that are equipped to handle fluctuations in demand, ensuring a seamless delivery experience for customers nationwide.
"With our strategic expansion, we are not just adding markets; we are enhancing our capability to provide top-notch delivery services. Our Rapid Response Teams are a testament to our commitment to customer satisfaction, especially during high-demand periods," said Meyer.
Professional Delivery Providers remains dedicated to setting new standards in the delivery industry, emphasizing professionalism, reliability, and a customer-centric approach. Offering 2-man box truck services, flatbed services, as well as the Rapid Response Teams, PDP is a versatile and reliable partner, ready to meet the unique delivery requirements of each customer.
To learn more about what sets the company apart and request rates for 2024, please contact newcustomer@1pdp.com.
