Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Nashville

Model home under construction in this new luxury single-family home community close to Nashville's vibrant downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the company’s newest luxury home community, Tomlinson Pointe, is opening soon in the Nashville area. The community will be located at 2844 Curd Road in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. Construction of the model home is underway, and sales will begin this spring. The community’s first new home deliveries are expected before the end of 2024.







Tomlinson Pointe will offer an array of luxury amenities, including an outdoor pool, tot lot, ample green space, and a fire pit. The community is located within the highly rated Wilson County school system and provides easy access to dining, shopping, and several commuter routes while being just a short drive from all the excitement and entertainment of downtown Nashville.

“Our new Tomlinson Pointe community will offer residents the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Mt. Juliet area,” said Jordan Hartigan, Division President of Toll Brothers in Tennessee. “With large, open floor plans, unrivaled personalization options, and a variety of onsite amenities, this community will set a new standard for luxury living in Mt. Juliet.”

Tomlinson Pointe will feature two collections of Toll Brothers single-family home designs, some offering primary bedrooms on the first floor. With the Carlow Collection, home buyers can choose from dynamic floor plans ranging from 2,400 to 2,900+ square feet and a 2-car garage. The Longford Collection offers home designs from 2,700 to 3,400+ square feet with 2- or 3-car garages. Sophisticated personalization options are available, including expanded living spaces, flex rooms, and outdoor living features.

For more information on Tomlinson Pointe and Toll Brothers communities in the Nashville area, call (855) 949-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Tennessee.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

