Cribl Recognized in Fortune’s Inaugural Cyber 60 List of Top Private Cybersecurity Companies

Data company enables security teams to collect, process, route, and analyze data to unlock its full value

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the data engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been recognized in Fortune’s inaugural Cyber 60 , a prestigious list identifying the top private companies in the cybersecurity market. Cribl was included in the growth-stage phase, a category for the most advanced companies based on revenue and current and prior year growth rates.



Fortune’s Cyber 60 was generated from a list of over 200 private cybersecurity companies according to their funding rounds and valuation. In addition to publicly available information including reporting and market data, finalists were selected based on survey responses indicating growth rate and revenue to inform relative strength and success in the market. Recognized companies are segmented into three distinct phases: early stage companies; mid, or early growth stage companies; and late, or growth stage companies.

“This recognition on Fortune’s Cyber 60 list underscores the value our data engine delivers to security teams and shows that our unique approach to data management and analysis continues to resonate with the market,” said Clint Sharp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cribl. “From routing and transforming data to integrating new security tools to being able to hunt threats across landed data in object stores, security teams are using our products in new and exciting ways to improve their security posture. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners and customers as we advance the industry together.”

As data grows at a 28% CAGR, security teams continue to be inundated with data from multiple sources in varying formats that can be complicated and costly to manage and analyze. With Cribl, security teams are able to seamlessly access and interrogate data from a variety of sources, enrich the data before it lands in their security tool to accelerate threat detection and incident response, route the data to their preferred threat hunting tool, and recover faster from incidents with low cost object storage and replay capabilities. Security teams also use Cribl Search to locate critical data regardless of where it's stored, search data in place or in motion to hunt threats more efficiently, and correlate relevant data to reduce the threat surface and lower risk.

Since its inception, Cribl has experienced rapid adoption and growth, marked most recently by its achievement of surpassing $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in less than four years. This achievement positioned Cribl as the fourth-fastest infrastructure company to reach centaur status, highlighting its rapid and impressive ascent in the industry. It was also recently ranked second on the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List .

Learn more about how customers are using Cribl for security use cases at cribl.io .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the future of IT and Security data. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Media Contacts

Mike Ferris

media@cribl.io