US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran Who Had Nonstop Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy and Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation-It Might Be $100,000s + VA Benefits

According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer, and while in the navy he had nonstop exposure to asbestos-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466-so we can direct you to some of the nation's top lawyers when it comes to compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-and the claim does not involve suing the navy. Additionally, there might be VA Benefits for a person like this.

"Most Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy and then developed lung cancer are unaware the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



