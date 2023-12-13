Elevated Living Enhances Its All-in-one Resident App with Complimentary Gift Card Management Feature

The company announces the integration of a free Gift Card Management System into its resident app for enhancing the resident experience and engagement.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Living, a leading provider of innovative resident engagement solutions, today announced the integration of a free Gift Card Management System into its all-in-one resident app. This enhancement aligns with Elevated Living's commitment to elevating resident satisfaction and streamlining property management processes.

Mr. Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living, stated, "Our mission has always been to streamline property management while enhancing the living experience of residents. The integration of the Gift Card Management System into our resident app is a testament to our continuous efforts to provide comprehensive, solutions to the multifamily housing industry."

Koczwara went on to add. “The new feature allows property managers to load funds into their accounts securely, ensuring they have the resources to send gift cards effortlessly. It simplifies the process of choosing recipients, enabling personalization of the resident experience. With a wide range of gift card options, including external brands and custom amenities & services, the system offers flexibility to cater to diverse resident preferences.”

Sending gift cards through the Elevated Living app is designed to be simple, quick, and hassle-free, embodying the company's dedication to efficient and user-friendly solutions. Moreover, the system includes robust tracking capabilities, allowing property managers to monitor the performance of their gift cards and analyze valuable data to enhance resident engagement further.

This latest development is expected to not only streamline the gift-giving process for property managers but also to foster a sense of community and appreciation among residents, thereby enhancing overall resident satisfaction and retention.

Some of the popular and important features of Elevated Living’s proptech solutions are Integrated Access Control, Digital Signage, Coworking Space Management, Amenity Reservations, and even Local Business Perks.

To explore the new Gift Card Management System and learn how it can transform resident engagement strategies, sign up for a free demo today.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

