Accountability Needed for COVID Debacle, according to the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The federal agencies responsible for the disastrous response to COVID-19, and key individuals, need to be held accountable, writes Steven Hatfill, M.D., in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Dr. Hatfill served as a medical/scientific advisor to the Executive Office of the President during the Trump Administration.



The COVID-19 response required an immediate, national antiviral drug program, Dr. Hatfill writes, but senior officials of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) quickly began to denigrate and obstruct the early use of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), although the U.S. had stockpiled millions of doses.

There was no time for lengthy clinical trials, but HCQ is one of the safest FDA-approved drugs known, and thousands of patients with chronic conditions have taken it for decades, without serious adverse events, Dr. Hatfill writes. Early results from overseas were promising, and by July 2020, early-use HCQ had been shown to reduce COVID hospital mortality by more than 50 percent.

FDA and CDC refused to reassess the ever-accumulating positive data on HCQ and incorrectly blamed it for causing adverse cardiac events in late-phase critically ill hospitalized patients, Dr. Hatfill states. Later, ivermectin was accorded the same official treatment. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) COVID-19 Treatment Panel declared that no outpatient treatments were acceptable.

Instead, the toxic, very costly experimental drug remdesivir, backed by the NIH, suddenly became “safe” and the “standard of care” for hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Dr. Hatfill states.

Because an officially recognized early treatment was unavailable, minimally tested novel mRNA “vaccines” were able to get an emergency use authorization (EUA), worth billions in profits and royalties. FDA and CDC ignored serious safety signals, including sudden death, Dr. Hatfill writes.

Thousands of Americans have been permanently injured or killed by the experimental mRNA mass vaccination program, yet the manufacturers continue collusion with conflicted federal health agencies, states Dr. Hatfill. Investigation requires legal experts, forensic accountants, scientific experts, and physicians, Dr. Hatfill concludes. Massive reorganization of regulatory agencies is needed, with oversight of conflicts of interest.

