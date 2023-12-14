Recovery From The Recoverer Provides Hope For Those Navigating the Road to Sobriety

All Are Welcome to the Recovery From The Recoverer Conference

January offers new beginning for those battling substance abuse with the Recovery From The Recoverer Conference

MEMPHIS, SHELBY, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recovery From The Recoverer is an empowering one-day conference for recovering substance abusers and their loved ones. This transformative event will unfold on January 13, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Cordova Community Center located at 1017 Sanga Rd., Cordova, TN. Admission is FREE.

Drug and alcohol abuse is a major concern in the United States. According to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics, drug overdose is a leading cause of death among persons under the age of 45, and over 70,000 drug overdose deaths occur in the US annually. There are also 95,000 alcohol-related deaths in the United States each year.

Recovery From The Recoverer was created by Chef Derrick Rogers, owner of D’Cater Man Catering and a Certified Peer Recovery Specialist. Rogers has been sober for ten years and volunteers twice a week with a local substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation program. This conference will address the journey of recovery but also embrace and encourage those who stand alongside recovering individuals.

“Often, people only think of the person with an addiction. However, this disease affects so many others. We'll explore how it impacts them, their spouse, their kids, their parents, and others.—who are also in recovery and need guidance to support their loved one's journey to sobriety,” said Chef Rogers.

Recovery From The Recoverer will feature enlightening break-out sessions led by counselors, mental health experts, and individuals with firsthand recovery experiences to address those who are in recovery, the people who support them, and even those who have lost someone to alcohol and drug addiction to help them process their grief. The conference's keynote speakers are inspiring examples of triumph over adversity. National gospel recording artist and preacher Danny Cosby, once ensnared by the perils of drugs and alcohol that led him to prison, now uses his music and ministry to spread hope. Dr. Telisa Franklin, a prominent minister, radio and television personality, entrepreneur, counselor, certified peer recovery specialist, and mental health professional will share her powerful testimony of having parents who suffered from drug addiction and supporting her mother's successful recovery journey of 18 years.

Chef Rogers acknowledges the sensitivity surrounding alcohol and drug addiction but emphasizes that Recovery From The Recoverer aims to provide information, encouragement, and support but, above all, hope. “I want to give people hope from every side. There is hope for anyone impacted by addiction. They can make it. The key is to separate yourself from negativity and surround yourself with positive people who are in the word of God. With Him, all things are possible,” says Rogers. “The road to recovery isn’t easy, but it’s worth it,” he adds.

The public is invited to join them on this journey toward healing, growth, and renewed hope. To register for Recovery From The Recoverer, visit Eventbrite. For additional information, contact Derrick Rogers at 901.907.5145 or Andre Williams at 901.834.4952.