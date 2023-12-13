Drive Social Media Awarded One of the Best Places to Work in 2023

Drive Social Media, a leading digital marketing agency, is excited to announce it was named to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2023 Best Places to Work list.

TAMPA BAY, FL, USA, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital marketing agency Drive Social Media is excited to announce that it has been selected by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as one of the Best Places to Work in 2023.

Selected in the small business category for companies that have between 10 and 24 employees, Drive Social Media made the list at No. 9.

“Being named among the Best Places to Work in 2023 is truly a remarkable recognition for us,” said Stephen Nations, the vice president of digital marketing for Drive Social Media. “This is a huge accomplishment for us and speaks to the importance we place on taking care of our people so that they can take care of our clients.”

The Best Places to Work list compiled by the Business Journal highlights companies in the Tampa Bay region that go above and beyond to create a fun and rewarding environment for their employees. This is the 17th year that the Tampa Bay Business Journal has compiled this list, and it contains a mix of new and returning honorees this year.

Quantum Workplace provided the Business Journal with the initial scores for the list. Then, honorees were asked a series of questions that helped explain they were one of the Best Places to Work in the Tampa Bay region.

“It’s an honor for us to be named to a list with other prestigious companies in the Tampa Bay region,” Stephen Nations said. “At Drive Social Media, we are always looking for new and innovative ways that we can create an environment where all of our employees look forward to coming to work every day.”

Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Drive Social Media’s mission is to bring a minimum three times return on investment to every single one of its partners.

The company has long placed a focus on its own workers, as it knows that great results begin with great employees. The team at Drive Social Media possesses a wide depth of expertise across the spectrum of digital marketing and can collectively achieve any marketing goals a business might have.

In addition to the Best Places to Work recognition, Drive Social Media has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies for six years in a row now. It was also the only St. Louis agency to be included on Adweek’s Fastest Growing list, coming in at No. 38 worldwide.

For more information on Drive Social Media, please visit drivesocialnow.com.

About Drive Social Media

Drive Social Media provides powerful marketing solutions, along with a mission to deliver growth-minded partners a minimum 3X ROI. Drive’s proprietary ROI-tracking platform, Marketing Milk, and its highly trained team working online and at five U.S. locations have helped Drive Social Media become one of INC’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America.