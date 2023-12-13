Submit Release
Governor Ned Lamont

12/13/2023

Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Thursday for the Anniversary of the Tragedy in Sandy Hook

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, December 14, 2023, in remembrance of the twenty children and six adults who were killed eleven years ago in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags – including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise – should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

Governor Lamont said, “The tragedy that occurred on this day eleven years ago is one of the worst in our history, but in its aftermath, we witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of support from all over the country, spreading a message of love and unity that we must work to protect and reinforce. In the memories of the twenty innocent children and six devoted educators whose lives were taken all too soon, I strongly urge the people of Connecticut to dedicate ourselves to being sources of love, healing, joy, and humanity – not just on this anniversary, but every day.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said, “Eleven years later, the heartbreak and grief of the Sandy Hook tragedy lingers with us. We will never forget the lives of the twenty innocent children and six heroic educators who were lost that day. I wish comfort and peace for each of their loved ones and the Newtown community, and I will continue to keep them in my prayers. On this anniversary, let us be reminded to continue the legacy of those lives lost, through acts of kindness, generosity, and love each and every day.”


Connecticut Remembers

  • Charlotte Bacon, 6
  • Daniel Barden, 7
  • Olivia Engel, 6
  • Josephine Gay, 7
  • Dylan Hockley, 6
  • Madeleine Hsu, 6
  • Catherine Hubbard, 6
  • Chase Kowalski, 7
  • Jesse Lewis, 6
  • Ana Márquez-Greene, 6
  • James Mattioli, 6
  • Grace McDonnell, 7
  • Emilie Parker, 6
  • Jack Pinto, 6
  • Noah Pozner, 6
  • Caroline Previdi, 6
  • Jessica Rekos, 6
  • Avielle Richman, 6
  • Benjamin Wheeler, 6
  • Allison Wyatt, 6
  • Rachel D'Avino, 29 (behavior therapist)
  • Dawn Lafferty Hochsprung, 47 (principal)
  • Anne Marie Murphy, 52 (special education teacher)
  • Lauren Rousseau, 30 (teacher)
  • Mary Sherlach, 56 (school psychologist)
  • Victoria Leigh Soto, 27 (teacher)

