December 13, 2023

Better Places Crowdfunding campaign launched for Town Hall Theater Performance & Public Plaza

$20,000 goal to receive a 2:1 matching grant through DHCD’s Better Places program

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – Middlebury residents will soon be able to enjoy a vibrant public plaza and performance space in Middlebury’s downtown, featuring outdoor events, pop-ups, and more thanks to a recently launched crowdfunding campaign. The campaign is sponsored by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development’s Better Places program and led by the Town Hall Theater.

The Department of Housing and Community Development Commissioner Alex Farrell highlighted, “the creation of the Middlebury Town Hall Theater Performance and Public Plaza will establish a vital community space, crucial for the health, happiness, and prosperity of both residents and visitors in Middlebury. It will serve as a cornerstone for gatherings, enriching lives, and fostering connections within the community."

If the campaign reaches its $20,000 goal by January 12, 2024 the “Town Hall Theater Performance & Public Plaza” will receive a matching grant of $40,000 from DHCD’s Better Places program.

Click HERE for project details and to DONATE.

The funds raised will support the creation of a vibrant plaza featuring an outdoor stage for regional events, space to accommodate two food trucks, a community gathering space with flexible seating, and beautiful hardscape and plantings for an inviting and scenic space.

"The Better Places Grant represents important last-gap funding for Town Hall Theater’s new public plaza. This project is the centerpiece of the theater’s expansion plans, creating a vibrant performance and gathering space. Here, locals and travelers alike can catch a free show, attend a celebration, grab a bite from a food truck, or simply meet up with friends. The Better Places grant allows supporters to triple their money through a gift that is matched 2:1 by the State of Vermont. Every dollar matters to getting us across the finish line!" said Lisa Mitchell, Executive Director of the Town Hall Theater.

Residents, businesses, and neighbors ready to support vibrant public places, community gathering areas, and local opportunities are encouraged to get involved and donate to support the Town Hall Theater’s Public Plaza project.

About Better Places

Better Places is a community matching grant program empowering Vermonters to create inclusive and vibrant public places serving Vermont’s designated downtowns, village centers, new town centers, or neighborhood development areas. The program is led by the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development in partnership with the Vermont Department of Health, the Vermont Community Foundation, and Patronicity, our crowdfunding experts. The program supports community-led projects that create, revitalize, or activate community gathering areas that bring people together to build welcoming and thriving places across Vermont.