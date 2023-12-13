Cable Assembly Market Size to be Worth USD 292.6 billion by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 6.2%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The cable assembly is simple to install, repair, and maintain, which saves time when replacing cables.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global cable assembly market was estimated at a value of US$ 163.8 billion in 2021 . It is anticipated to register a 6.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 292.6 billion by 2031.

In order to support electrical load over the product's lifespan, custom cable assemblies require a metallic conductor. To endure high humidity, high temperatures, electromagnetic interference (EMI), water, salty, particulates, vibration, or any of these conditions, specialized cables must have heavy-duty connections.

Due to the high power required for electronic equipment, a bigger conductor is necessary to safeguard the cable and electronic devices from harm, which is why conductors in customized cable assemblies are so important. Custom cable assemblies are in more demand as a result. Since customised cable assemblies are made to handle many functions, such as power, signal, and voltages, etc., they are necessary for electronic appliances like home entertainment systems to function at their best.

Global Cable Assembly Market: Key Players

A limited number of large-scale suppliers in the fragmented global cable assembly industry holds the majority of the market share. Key players have embraced mergers & acquisitions and product portfolio expansion as important initiatives. The following companies are well-known participants in the global cable assembly market:

Key Findings of the Market Report

For the duration of the product's life, custom cable assemblies require a metallic conductor to support electrical load.

Custom cables must have heavy-duty connections to endure vibration, water, salinity, particulates, electromagnetic interference (EMI), high humidity, and high temperatures.

The conductor in bespoke cable assemblies is essential because the high power required by electronic devices necessitates a bigger conductor to prevent damage to the cable and gadgets.

Custom cable assemblies are necessary for electronic appliances like home entertainment systems to run at peak efficiency.

Market Trends for Cable Assemblies

The cable assembly market has been divided into several end-use industries, including automotive, IT and communications, aerospace and military, healthcare, and industrial. Due to the growing usage of copper cable assemblies in motor vehicles, such as gear boxes, doors, side mirrors, windows, headlights, etc., the automotive segment led the global cable assembly market.

In-seat DVD players, global positioning systems, and Bluetooth connection are examples of infotainment systems that use RF and coaxial cable assemblies to assure appropriate operation. In-car display devices like radio displays and backup cameras also require power from low voltage differential signaling (LVDS) cable assemblies. The automotive segment of the cable assembly market is positively impacted by all of these variables.

Global Market for Cable Assemblies: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the cable assembly market throughout the region. These are:

Since many cable assembly producers were located in the nations, China, India, Japan, and others, the Asia Pacific region dominated the global market for cable assembly. Asia Pacific is leading the way in the use of cable assembly due to the surge in industry, urbanization, and the need for electric cars.

Due to the rising need for cable assembly in military communications, the North America market is anticipated to expand significantly over the next several years.

It is anticipated that the regional cable assembly market would grow due to an increase in demand for cable assemblies in the IT and telecommunications sectors.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Developments Smith’s Interconnect Smiths Interconnect introduced the SpaceNXT QT Series of flexible coaxial cable assemblies in April 2022, which are appropriate for use in commercial space applications.

The SpaceNXT QT Series provides improved phase stability throughout a broad temperature range encountered in space conditions. TE Connectivity (TE) New multi-fiber cable assemblies from TE communication (TE) were announced in August 2021.

These assemblies may enable high signal data communication routing by joining numerous units with a single cable.

These find application in 5G, robotics, microwave, aerospace/defense, and other hostile environments, among other wireless outdoor applications. Molex Molex extended the range of its high-speed cable solutions, the NearStack 100 Ohm and NearStack 85 Ohm, in August 2020.

The firm benefits from improved signal integrity, lower insertion loss, and cost management thanks to its expanded product line.

Global Cable Assembly Market Segmentation

Type

Discrete Wire Assemblies

Optic Cable Assemblies

RF Cable Assemblies

Ribbon Cable Assemblies

Coaxial Cable Assemblies

Custom Cable Assemblies

Others (Power Cable Assemblies, custom electro-mechanical, etc.)

End Use Industry

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

Industrial

Others (Energy and Power, Consumer Electronics, etc.)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

