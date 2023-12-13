Kargo and Discover Expand Multicultural Content Amplifier Program to Provide Investment Infrastructure and Resources to Gold House, equalpride and PinkNews

Kargo Helps Brand Partner Discover Diversify Media Spend While Supporting Diverse Media Owners

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo, a leader in attention-based, innovative advertising solutions and services for brands, retailers, agencies, and eCommerce, announced that platform and publishers Gold House, equalpride, and PinkNews have joined the company’s Multicultural Content Amplifier (MCA) program. Kargo and brand partner Discover are investing to support diverse content owners to grow their inventory to meet the needs of global brand advertisers.



Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier program is a multi-tiered engagement approach that connects advertisers with multicultural-owned media. Kargo helps publishers increase their supply and connect to more advertisers, bringing in more revenue and giving them new tools to grow their business.

Kargo has already hired 30 writers and estimates hiring around 100 more in 2024. The team has generated 1500 quality articles in collaboration with partner publishers, which follow their content standards. Additionally, Kargo provides the programmatic advertising technology that publishers need in order to sell inventory to brands at scale.

Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier program includes:

Transformative investment into multicultural-owned publications

Employment of 100+ creators contributing content through a diverse lens

Editorial workshop training to assist with SEO & social engagement

Millions of new people exposed to multicultural-owned media content and brands

Ad Ops, website infrastructure & engineering support for publishers

“Kargo and their publisher partners give us the ability to reach the diverse content creators and audiences we want to connect with. We want our media to fairly represent our customers and our values, and with Kargo, we can move closer to achieving our goals,” said Amy Adams, VP Media at Discover.

“We’re proud to partner with Kargo and Discover to unite, invest in, and champion Asian Pacific-owned publishers, such as Brown Girl Magazine , Cold Tea Collective , and EnVi Media . Affirming and authentic storytelling requires empowering and amplifying diverse storytellers, and we can’t wait to read all the stories that the Multicultural Content Amplifier will power.” Rose Yan, Vice President of Marketing at Gold House.

“Joining Kargo’s Multicultural Content Amplifier program is not just about scaling our reach, but about pioneering a new era where multicultural voices are amplified, celebrated, and given the tools to thrive. We're grateful to be in partnership with Kargo, as together we pave a path of innovation and inclusivity for both publishers and global brand advertisers." Mark Isom, Vice President & Publisher, equalpride.

“Having support from brands is the only way to fund high-quality content produced by a diverse set of creators as is the case at PinkNews, the world's largest diversely led media company. We're thrilled to be part of the MCA program to further this endeavour," said Benjamin Cohen, CEO, PinkNews.

“All marketers have to understand that embracing diversity is good for business growth. Diverse content helps attract more customers, and we are making the advertising and marketing community more inclusive. We are tapping into new perspectives, and that is where creativity is born. It’s time to level the playing field, empower diverse publishers, and amplify their voices. Shifting our investments today shapes the abundance of advertising opportunities tomorrow,” said Jeannine Shao Collins, Chief Client Officer at Kargo.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable digital advertising and content experiences. With a suite of impactful, exclusive advertising solutions, brands choose Kargo to make customer connections that count. Kargo is the leader for unique ad placements, with creative options that make the most of mobile, video, social and CTV media. For publishers, Kargo delivers technology that dramatically improves viewer experience, as well as inventory and page performance. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 500 employees strong with offices across the globe.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover® card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network® comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchants and cash access locations; PULSE®, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International®, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com/company .