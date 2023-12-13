Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,186 in the last 365 days.

Woburn Dentistry Gives Away Over $12,500 worth of Dental Treatments

Woburn-based dental office delivered free care to over 60 patients in one day

WOBURN, Mass., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Friday, December 8, 2023, the team at Woburn Dentistry provided free care to over 60 underserved community members – offering everything from cleanings and fillings to dental extractions. Dentists, hygienists, and dental assistants from Woburn Dentistry donated their time and resources to treat those in need. The event was held at Woburn Dentistry’s headquarters located at 474 Main Street Woburn MA.

According to Dr. Jamie Chan, General Dentist at Woburn Dentistry: “It was humbling to provide high-quality dental care and preventative screenings to underserved community members in the Greater Natick Area. Given the program’s success, we are planning to continue offering it annually.”

About Woburn Dentistry
Located in Woburn Massachusetts, Woburn Dentistry has been serving patients in Woburn, Winchester, Lexington, and surrounding areas for the last few years. The multi-specialty dental clinic in general, cosmetic, implant, sedation, and emergency dentistry. This includes Invisalign, cleanings, teeth whitening, fluoride applications, crowns, bridges, veneers, implant restorations, sports / night guards, tooth extractions, scaling & root planing, complete and partial dentures. The dental office is available for dental emergencies for severe injuries. https://www.woburndentistryma.com/.

Media Contact:
Caitlin Freely
Woburn Dentistry
474 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 604-3999
team@woburndentistryma.com
https://www.woburndentistryma.com

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Woburn Dentistry Gives Away Over $12,500 worth of Dental Treatments

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more