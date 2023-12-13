WARP and GoBolt Partner to Provide a Sustainable End-to-End Delivery Solution for Retailers Shipping within Canada

Los Angeles, CA/Toronto, Canada, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WARP , a tech-powered freight network specializing in middle-mile solutions, and GoBolt , a technology company building the world’s largest sustainable supply chain network, today announced that through their integrated services, retailers shipping within Canada can now access GoBolt’s electric last mile offering across major Canadian cities. WARP’s unique network of sedans, SUVs, 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, combined with their smart routing technology and GoBolt’s fleet of EVs provides shippers with the most sustainable and cost-efficient, last-mile transportation solution available.

National providers have notoriously struggled with providing cost-efficient, sustainable last-mile delivery solutions. GoBolt and WARP’s partnership solves this by providing shippers with better on-time delivery, real-time tracking, and a growing percentage of volume being delivered by electric vehicles. GoBolt has completed over 175,000 EV deliveries in 2023 alone and since beginning to track their emissions avoided in July 2023, have negated 100+ tonnes of CO2e. In the first two months of Q4, over 20% of all last-mile volume has been routed to electric vehicles.

After announcing their initial partnership in May 2023, WARP has been actively injecting into the majority of GoBolt’s sortation facilities which allows for a dedicated service level offering at per pallet rates, giving shippers the best of FTL and LTL for parcels and smaller shipments. WARP’s gLTL technology also allows shippers to unlock additional capacity, at faster rates with access to every size vehicle imaginable from sedans to SUVs and sprinter vans. With a more flexible fleet, shippers no longer have to wait until a shared truck is filled with other pallets and parcels.

“Traditional LTL carriers aren’t able to provide guaranteed delivery by critical sort times, let alone meet the intended doorstep delivery date,” said Troy Lester, CRO and Co-Founder at WARP. “With our partnership with GoBolt we’re able to enable shippers with the flexibility they need while reducing touchpoints, urban congestion, and carbon emissions.”

About WARP

WARP is a modern freight network bringing peace of mind to shippers founded by entrepreneurs Daniel Sokolovsky and Troy Lester. With its heterogeneous fleet of sedans/SUVs, 53-footers, box trucks, and cargo vans, WARP offers customers the right vehicle for every load based on their speed, price, and service preferences. By pairing proprietary tech with a broad network of carriers and cross-docks, WARP automatically optimizes middle-mile routes through a single integrated platform, giving shippers unparalleled visibility of their loads. Whether it's store replenishments, warehouse-to-warehouse transfers, or linehaul injection into last-mile carriers, WARP customers receive real-time tracking and status updates along with dedicated support every step of the way.

About GoBolt

Founded in 2017, GoBolt is a technology company building the largest sustainable supply chain network that partners with merchants to deliver a complete end-to-end customer experience. By operating as an extension of each merchant’s team, GoBolt provides reliable warehousing, pick and pack, shipping, and last-mile delivery solutions. With a growing network of warehouses across North America and a suite of proprietary apps designed and supported by an in-house engineering team, GoBolt unlocks enhanced transparency and control for merchants. The company’s focus on customer-centricity is further driven by a deep commitment to sustainability. GoBolt is proud to offer carbon-neutral deliveries by prioritizing delivery in an electric vehicle and sequestering equivalent carbon emissions when that is not possible. For more information, visit GoBolt.com .

