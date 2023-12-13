Tealium debuts a new suite of Amazon Ads integrations to help advertisers enhance marketing performance with first-party signals

Tealium’s CDP now seamlessly connects with Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium announced today that it has launched new integration capabilities with Amazon Ads , including Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC), to better equip advertisers in activating audiences, assessing advertising performance, and overall enhancing real-time, omnichannel strategies in a cookieless world.



Leveraging the integrations, enterprises can further utilize their first-party signals to enhance marketing attributions, reporting, measurement, and audience outreach. This ultimately helps advertisers to improve return on advertising spend (ROAS) and achieve ad conversion goals, all while maintaining the highest level of privacy-centric integrity. Specifically:

The connection between Tealium and Amazon DSP allows for enhanced conversion optimization and reporting, both offline and online, in real time. The integration also allows advertisers to better engage with first-party audiences via Amazon DSP advertising campaigns.





With Tealium integrated with AMC, advertisers can tap into more signals to improve relevance of advertising engagements and measure more holistic marketing results, enabling a durable and consented conversion feedback loop.



“Tealium’s new integrations with Amazon Ads serve as essential tools for brands to fortify their business strategies in anticipation of evolving privacy regulations, shifting consumer behaviors, and expanding first-party signals in a cookieless environment,” said Matt Gray, Head of Global Partnerships at Tealium. “Regardless of a brand’s current position in the development of their first-party signal strategy, these solutions are indispensable for ensuring business agility and aligning with customer expectations.”

About Tealium

As the most trusted CDP, Tealium connects customer data across web, mobile, offline, and IoT so businesses can better connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 built-in connections, empowering brands to create a complete, real-time customer data infrastructure. Tealium's solutions include a customer data platform with machine learning, tag management, an API hub and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, privacy-compliant and secure. More than 850 leading businesses throughout the world trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .



