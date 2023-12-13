Pritzker Administration Allocates $10 million to Chicago for Safety Cameras on City Streets, State Routes

CHICAGO - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that IDOT has reached an agreement to provide $10 million to Chicago to help the city expand its network of safety cameras along both state routes and city streets. The increased presence of cameras will be a valuable tool to help ensure the safety and effective movement of traffic through Chicago during special events and emergencies as well as in typically busy areas.





"As governor, there is nothing more important to me than keeping Illinoisans safe—in our schools, at our parks, and on our streets," said Gov. JB Pritzker. "Thanks to the leadership of Secretary Osman and the IDOT team, we have reached a $10 million agreement with the City of Chicago to expand their network of safety cameras - ensuring that pedestrians, motorists, and cyclists alike can get to where they are going safely and efficiently. This is a prime example of the state and the city working hand-in-hand to safeguard our residents, and I am thankful to Mayor Johnson for his collaboration."





"Building a better, stronger, safer Chicago means building better transit for all Chicagoans," said Mayor Brandon Johnson. "The Illinois Department of Transportation's allocation of $10 million will improve Chicago transit by allowing the city to better monitor our traffic patterns, and ensure safer and more efficient travel for residents and working families."





The intergovernmental agreement will increase the city's ability to monitor traffic, manage incidents and assist in increased enforcement and safety along rights of way in Chicago.





The $10 million from IDOT will cover the costs of equipment, permitting and labor associated with the purchase and installation of the cameras. The city, under the terms of the agreement, will own and manage the physical and technological infrastructure and data as well as use a vendor to provide the required supplies and services, including equipment, installation, maintenance and any repairs.





The city also will determine the specific locations of the cameras and coordinate best practices for sharing information with law enforcement agencies.





"Under the leadership of Gov. Pritzker, IDOT more than ever is enjoying a strong working relationship with the city and other local partners to improve and strengthen mobility in communities across the state," said Secretary Osman. "This investment in safety will help to reassure the public that their system of transportation is safe and can be relied on to get them where they need to go."