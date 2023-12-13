The Outlook: How can media outlets work with their community to develop useful news products?

Learn from newsrooms in Pakistan and Zimbabwe who have turned community members into contributors

Today we are looking at how media in Pakistan and Zimbabwe are working with members of their community to uncover new story angles, tell those stories, and deliver impact.

The challenge: Telling stories with, not only about, community members

IPI recently spoke to founders of two media outlets which aim to provide reliable news for residents of remote regions: Tribal News Network in Pakistan and Community Podium in Zimbabwe.

Both outlets have trained members of these communities in media literacy and news reporting, involving them directly in their journalism. This has built relationships and boosted credibility not only with these often overlooked groups, but also with other segments of the audience, notably the Zimbabwean diaspora in the case of Community Podium.

Team members and community contributors from Community Podium. Photo courtesy of Community Podium

The solution: Make citizen journalism about dialogue

Citizen journalism is not a new concept; user-generated images and firsthand accounts have always played a role in how major events are covered.

Tribal News Network and Community Podium go beyond asking for input on topics pre-decided by the newsroom. Community members – including refugees and women at Tribal News Network, and residents of rural regions at Community Podium – help guide which issues are reported on, and how.

Nkosikhona Dibiti, founder of Community Podium, explains that the process of training citizen journalists, supporting them with mentorship, and fact-checking and editing their stories, is time-consuming. But it’s worth the effort to identify important angles which they can report on with nuance and local perspectives.

Both newsrooms now receive many story ideas directly from their community, and the teams have brought important local stories to a wider audience. Community Podium has mobilized its diaspora audience to donate to support the causes they cover.

Community members trained by both outlets have gone on to work as journalists for other media, demonstrating a ripple effect in increasing representation in journalism.

A citizen journalist trained by Tribal News Network interviews Afghan women in Pakistan’s rural regions. Photo courtesy of Tribal News Network

The Takeaway: Working with citizen journalists brings new perspectives – but to ensure the work is not extractive and that editorial standards are upheld, relationship-building needs to be a long-term effort, taking community members’ needs into account. The kind of feedback loops you’d use to develop dialogue with audience members can also work to strengthen relationships with contributors.

Over to you

News from IPI’s Media Sustainability Team

You can read in more detail about Community Podium, and another example of a participative newsroom in Zimbabwe, She Corresponds, in IPI’s latest local news case study.

Our Innovation and Media Sustainability Team also hosted a virtual newsroom visit to El Salvadorean newsroom Alharaca, and we will soon be making the recording available to catch up online. Alharaca’s team provided valuable insights into their operations within a media landscape where independent journalists face increasing pressure. They spoke about the steps they have taken to attain financial sustainability, and how they have developed a collaborative model that achieves meaningful impact.

IPI’s media innovation and sustainability work is made possible with support from the European Union, Friedrich Naumann Foundation and ERSTE Foundation.