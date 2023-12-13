Performance Shipping Inc. Announces Completion of Sale and Delivery of 2007 Built M/T P. Kikuma to New Owners

ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), (“we” or the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has completed the previously announced sale of the 2007-built Aframax tanker vessel M/T P. Kikuma for US$39.3 million, with delivery of the vessel to her new owners.



Following the sale of the P. Kikuma, the Company’s fleet currently consists of seven (7) Aframax tankers, and one (1) LNG-ready LR2 Aframax tanker expected to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the delivery, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“As previously announced, the completion of the sale of our oldest Aframax tanker results in an even more attractive fleet profile consisting of younger vessels. This strategic shift positions our Company favorably to capitalize on the positive momentum of the tanker charter rate environment. The gross sale price of US$39.3 million not only yields a gain of approximately US$17.3 million on the vessel sale during the fourth quarter of 2023, but also facilitates a prepayment of US$13.9 million towards our outstanding indebtedness with Piraeus Bank S.A., secured by the vessels M/T P. Kikuma and M/T P. Monterey. With a strong balance sheet, the Company is well-positioned to pursue its fleet renewal and expansion objectives.”

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “targets,” “likely,” “would,” “could,” “seeks,” “continue,” “possible,” “might,” “pending” and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including “trade wars”, armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

