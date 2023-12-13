Graphene Coating Market to grow $496 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4 %, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Graphene Coating Market is projected to grow from USD 137 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 496 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 29.4 %, between 2023 and 2028 period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Demand for graphene coating is rising across a range of applications, including automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, and electronics, among others. Additionally, the graphene coating has increased demand for corrosion-resistant coating in recent years.

List of Key Players in Graphene Coating Market:

NanoXplore Inc. (Canada) Vorbeck Materials Corp (US) Universal Matter (Canada) Xiamen Knano Graphene Technology Co., Ltd (China) Graphenea Inc. (Spain) Grafoid Inc.(Canada) KISHO Corporation Co.,Ltd. (Japan) Haydale Graphene Industries PLC (UK) Directa Plus S.p.A. (UK) Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia) Global Graphene Group (US) Deyang Encarbon Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Graphene Coating Market

Drivers: Graphene coating exhibit a various remarkable property. Restraint: Competition from substitutes Opportunity: Improved performance over traditional coatings Challenge: Material integration

Key Findings of the Study:

Solvent-based product type of graphene coating is expected to account for the largest market share in forecasted period, in terms of both value and volume. Scratch-resistant coating applications of graphene coating are expected to witness the second highest CAGR between 2023 to 2028. Automotive and aerospace segments to dominate the graphene coating market. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest market share and the highest CAGR in the global graphene coating market.

Based on the application the market has been divided into a number of applications, such as corrosion-resistant, scratch-resistant, antifouling, flame retardant coating and others. Graphene coating's versatility and range of properties make it suitable for a broad range of applications, in automotive and medical to industrial uses. Its resistance to moisture, durability, and ease of maintenance makes it a reliable choice in various industries. The corrosion-resistant and scratch resistant is predicted to dominate the application segment in the global graphene coating market.

Based on the end use industry, Graphene coatings have gained significant traction across various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, medical, marine, and industrial due to their exceptional properties and diverse applications. Graphene coatings are widely used in the automotive industry for scratch-resistant coatings, corrosion-resistant coatings, and anti-fouling coatings. These coatings provide enhanced durability, protection, and sustainability, addressing the industry's need for high-performance materials. The graphene coatings are used in biomedical implants, device surfaces, and other medical applications in medical end use industry.

Based on product type, there are two types of graphene coatings categorized solvent-based and water-based. The need for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings is leading to increased use of water-based graphene coatings. These coatings offer improved sustainability and environmental benefits, aligning with the focus on environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives. Due to these reasons water-based graphene coating is expected to witness the higher CAGR.

Based on region, from 2023 to 2028, the graphene coating market is projected to grow with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the Asia Pacific region. China accounted for the largest market share of the Asia Pacific graphene coating market in 2022. Due to the considerable and fast-growing population in the region, there is a greater need for cars, frequent travel by air, and electronics. For this purpose of protection graphene coating is the best choice. This demand is largely driven by the automotive and aerospace industry in the Asia-Pacific region, which is well-known for its manufacturing hub. Furthermore, the growth of the middle class in nations like China and India has increased disposable money, which has led to a spike in the market of graphene coatings. In addition, the region's impressive economic expansion has supported the growing demand for graphene coatings in a variety of industries, including marine, construction, and textile along with the development of industrial applications and infrastructure.

