Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Rivaroxaban Viatris (previously Rivaroxaban Mylan), rivaroxaban, Date of authorisation: 12/11/2021, Revision: 5, Status: Authorised

The company that markets Rivaroxaban Mylan will provide an educational pack for doctors who prescribe Rivaroxaban Mylan, containing important safety information including on the risk of bleeding during treatment with Rivaroxaban Mylan and how to manage this risk. In addition, prescribers will receive a patient alert card to give to patients receiving Rivaroxaban Mylan containing key safety reminders for patients.

Recommendations and precautions to be followed by healthcare professionals and patients for the safe and effective use of Rivaroxaban Mylan have also been included in the summary of product characteristics and the package leaflet.

As for all medicines, data on the use of Rivaroxaban Mylan are continuously monitored. Suspected side effects reported with Rivaroxaban Mylan are carefully evaluated and any necessary action taken to protect patients.