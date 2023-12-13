MAINE, December 13 - Back to current news.

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Announces Melissa Hamlin as PFAS Fund Management Specialist

December 12, 2023

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is pleased to announce Melissa Hamlin as the PFAS Fund Management Specialist. Hamlin brings an impressive background to the new position, with over two decades of experience developing and executing complex projects, particularly in sustainable solutions within the marine construction environment. Her knowledge spans project and contract management in scientific and technical contexts.

As an attorney, Melissa has also practiced land use, real property, municipal, environmental, and conservation law, which provides a diverse skill set that aligns with the goals of the PFAS Fund. In her new role, Melissa will play a key part in shaping and overseeing the PFAS Fund's land acquisition and stewardship program while also supporting the fund's direct aid initiatives for commercial farms.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Melissa is deeply committed to community service. She has served on land trust and conservation commission boards, providing support during transition periods for each organization. She is a resident of Westbrook and has been a Mainer for the past 22 years. Melissa earned her undergraduate degree in molecular biology at the University of Oklahoma and her J.D. at Maine Law.

Photo of Melissa Hamlin.