PaymentWorks Announces Award Winners During Vendor Management Appreciation Day Inaugural Event

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, today announced the 2023 winners of several customer awards during their Vendor Management Appreciation Day event. Additionally, five customers representing three organizations were inducted into the PaymentWorks Hall of Fame.



Vendor Management Appreciation Day Awards

The holiday, coined by PaymentWorks, was held to celebrate and elevate the indispensable contributions of vendor management staff across all organization types and sectors. As part of the celebration, PaymentWorks introduced their first-ever customer award winners.

Vendor Management Excellence Award: Awarded to the PaymentWorks customer organization that has shown a thorough respect for the importance of vendor management. They have used a best-in-class approach combining PaymentWorks and documentation to fortify their vendor onboarding and management process. Winner: Rochester Institute of Technology Runner Up: Columbia University

Winner: City of Vista, CA Runner Up: City of Garland, TX

Winner: Heather Bradley, University of California at San Diego Runner Up: Todd Robison, Hutto Independent School District



Awarded to an individual who has made the most measurable impact on their organization’s vendor management approach using PaymentWorks.

Vendor Management Hall of Fame

The PaymentWorks Vendor Management Hall of Fame serves to recognize invaluable contributions to the PaymentWorks product, the PaymentWorks User Community and to increase the value of Vendor Management at our User’s organizations.

Inaugural inductees for 2023:

Ryan Scleza, Dartmouth College

Sharon Looseman and Megan Catt, North Carolina State University

Leanne Evans and Darci Garbacz, Palm Beach County Schools



Vendor Management Appreciation Day 2024

Set for December 12, 2024, Vendor Management Appreciation Day will again feature months of pre-event preparation with tools and resources vendor management teams can use to strengthen their processes and shine a light on the work they do.

Find more information at www.vendormanagementappreciationday.com .

About PaymentWorks

PaymentWorks is the foundation of the supplier file. With our digital supplier onboarding platform, PaymentWorks provides customers with secure, compliant, and optimized business payments. Featuring the industry’s only payments security warranty for fraudulent payments and a network of tier one partners, PaymentWorks enables customers in healthcare, higher education, K-12, state and local government, enterprise and more to capitalize on the opportunity to digitize the vendor management process while reducing risk, controlling costs and earning revenue. To learn more about how we do it and the partners we work with, visit our website , check out our blog or listen to our podcast, Risky Business .

