rennie Continues Trajectory of Growth with New Office Opening in Victoria

Real Estate Service Company’s Move into Vancouver Island is Next in Upcoming Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rennie , a Vancouver-based real estate services company, is thrilled to announce its official expansion into Vancouver Island with a new office in downtown Victoria—which includes its brokerage , intelligence , and developer service offerings.



Leading the ongoing advancement of rennie and associates realty is former co-owner of Island Realm Real Estate (previously The Condo Group) in Victoria, Tony Zarsadias, who has been appointed Vice President, Consumer Services, Canada.

“I’m looking forward to delivering for the Consumer Services team,” said Zarsadias. “rennie is an industry leader when it comes to having the most effective technology, comprehensive market intelligence, and highly impactful marketing. The needs of buyers and sellers are changing rapidly, and rennie is one of the few who can service those needs. Our vision is to be best in class."

For more than four decades, rennie has been supporting its clients and communities with a thoughtful approach to real estate. A fully-integrated real estate company, rennie offers developer services and advisory services , along with our brokerage, rennie and associates realty . Additionally, our intelligence team provides data-driven market insights and analysis to empower individuals, organizations, and institutions.

About rennie

Founded on a people-first culture, our growing team of 130+ home office staff and 270+ real estate advisors work seamlessly together to deliver exceptional experiences and service. Collectively, the rennie team provides their clients with the confidence they need to make informed decisions when buying, selling, or building a home or community. To learn more, visit rennie.com .

For more information, interviews, or high-res photos, please contact:

Melissa Faulkner

Communications Coordinator

melissafaulkner@rennie.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8d234e9-759e-459c-9340-556620dc0f46