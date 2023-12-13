Mionetto Expands Portfolio with Introduction of Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mionetto , the world’s most recognized Prosecco winery, announces the launch of its newest innovation, Mionetto Alcohol-Removed Sparkling Wine. Joining the iconic Prestige portfolio, Mionetto Alcohol-Removed will be available nationwide as of 2024 and serves as a true testament to Mionetto’s passion for quality and innovation.

“Since 1887, Mionetto has continuously pushed the Italian sparkling wine category to new lengths,” says Alessio del Savio, Mionetto winemaker. “Our expansion to Alcohol-Removed is a commitment to our storied winemaking expertise, as we worked to create a refreshing, enjoyable sparkling wine to taste as close as possible to our prestigious Prosecco Brut for all to enjoy.”





Mionetto Alcohol-Removed offers a less than 0.05% ABV as a result of expertly extracting the alcohol content from a finished wine to ensure the rich and distinct aromas and fruity, fresh, light flavor profile remains. Similar to the traditional Prosecco taste profile, Mionetto Alcohol-Removed features bright notes of peach and green apple. Certified vegan and gluten free, Mionetto Alcohol-Removed is low calorie at 75 kcal per bottle and low sugar, setting a new industry standard as a superior product within the category.

“Mionetto has long been the leader of innovation,” says Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “When you look back to Mionetto’s history, we have paved the way for the Prosecco category to grow into one of the most desirable today by listening to consumers. With a growing consumer demand for alcohol-free options, we are confident that Mionetto Alcohol-Removed will meet the expectations of consumers who are actively making choices to better their health and lifestyle and will not sacrifice exceptional taste and quality.”

Mionetto Alcohol-Removed retails for $15 and will be available nationally.

About Mionetto

Mionetto has been Italy's foremost Prosecco producer for over 135 years with an established reputation for quality, tradition and innovation. The winery was founded in 1887 by Francesco Mionetto in the heart of the Prosecco region, in the small village of Valdobbiadene, just north of Venice. Mionetto is one of the area's oldest wine producers with long-established relationships with star growers, ensuring a consistent supply of quality grapes. As a producer who bottles-to-order, Mionetto ensures the ultimate freshness and superior quality in every bottle.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA , the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling & still wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

