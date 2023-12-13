Ceapro Inc. Announces Dosing of First Patients in Phase 1-2a Study Assessing Flagship Product Avenanthramides for Potential Applications in Inflammation Based Diseases

– Study being led by Dr. Jean-Claude Tardif at the Montreal Heart Institute



– No adverse reactions observed, and study can continue as planned

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceapro Inc. (TSX-V: CZO; OTCQX: CRPOF) (“Ceapro” or the “Company”), a growth-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of active ingredients for healthcare and cosmetic industries, today announced the commencement of patient dosing in its Phase 1-2a study evaluating its flagship product, avenanthramides, for potential applications in managing conditions related to inflammation. No adverse reactions have been observed and the study can be pursued as per protocol design.

“The start of patient dosing in the Phase 1-2a study is a significant accomplishment and step forward in providing a promising new therapeutic in low grade systemic inflammation,” stated Gilles Gagnon, M.Sc., MBA, President and CEO of Ceapro. “We are pleased with this rapid dosing stage of the study being led by Dr. Tardif and his team. We remain dedicated to advancing medical innovation and addressing unmet medical needs.”

The Phase 1-2a study (“AvenActive”) is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized, adaptive, first-in-human study designed to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple ascending oral doses of avenanthramide. 72 healthy subjects will be enrolled in the Phase 1 portion of the trial. The single ascending dose (SAD) arm will include 6 cohorts of 8 healthy subjects, while the multiple ascending dose (MAD) arm will include 3 cohorts of 8 healthy subjects. Following the Phase 1 portion, pending successful results, the AvenActive protocol also includes a Phase 2a portion for patients presenting evidence of mild to moderate inflammation. 24 patients would be enrolled in the Phase 2a portion.

The Phase 1-2a trial is designed to evaluate the safety profile of avenanthramides and gather initial insights into its potential efficacy. As the trial progresses, Ceapro remains focused on collaborating with regulatory authorities, healthcare professionals, and patient communities to bring this innovative therapy to market.

About the Montreal Heart Institute

Founded in 1954 by Dr. Paul David, the Montreal Heart Institute constantly aims for the highest standards of excellence in the cardiovascular field through its leadership in clinical and basic research, ultra-specialized care, professional training, and prevention. It houses the largest cardiology research center in Canada, the largest cardiovascular prevention center in the country, and the largest cardiovascular genetics center in Canada. The Institute is affiliated with the Université de Montréal and has more than 2000 employees, including 245 physicians and more than 85 researchers. For more information, please visit www.icm-mhi.org/en. The Montreal Health Innovations Coordinating Center (MHICC) is a leading full-service academic clinical research organization and an integral part of the Montreal Heart Institute (MHI). The MHICC possesses an established network of collaborators in over 4500 clinical sites in more than 35 countries. It has specific expertise in precision medicine, low-cost high-quality clinical trials, and drug repurposing (mhicc.org).

About Ceapro Inc.

Ceapro Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and “active ingredients” from oats and other renewable plant resources. Ceapro adds further value to its extracts by supporting their use in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The Company has a broad range of expertise in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology and process engineering. These skills merge in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals and drug-delivery solutions. For more information on Ceapro, please visit the Company’s website at www.ceapro.com.

Forward-looking Statements

