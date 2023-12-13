Paratek Pharmaceuticals Announces Inclusion of Oral NUZYRA® in China’s National Reimbursement Drug List

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats, today announced that China’s National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) has added the oral formulation of NUZYRA® (omadacycline) to the country’s National Reimbursement Drug List (NRDL) for treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Earlier this year, NHSA added the intravenous (IV) formulation of NUZYRA to the NRDL for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI.

“The addition of oral NUZYRA to China’s NRDL allows millions of patients increased accessibility, at reduced prices, to the once-daily oral and IV formulations of this life-saving therapy for serious community-acquired infections,” said Evan Loh, M.D., Paratek chief executive officer. “This inclusion further expands China’s antibiotic armamentarium to address antimicrobial resistance, an ever-growing, urgent, global public health crisis. We are grateful to the NHSA for their continued recognition of the clinical benefit, safety and compelling value proposition that life-saving medicines such as NUZYRA provide to patients. We applaud our partner Zai Lab for their continued commitment to bringing NUZYRA to patients in China.”

NUZYRA was granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2018 and Paratek launched the product in the United States in February 2019. Paratek’s partner in China, Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), received approval of both IV and oral NUZYRA as a Category 1 innovative drug by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China for the treatment of CABP and ABSSSI in December 2021.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for life-threatening diseases and other public health threats.

The company’s lead commercial product, NUZYRA (omadacycline), is a once-daily oral and intravenous antibiotic available in the United States for the treatment of adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Paratek has a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region and retains all remaining global rights.

Paratek is also conducting a Phase 2b study with NUZYRA in a rare disease, non-tuberculous mycobacterial (NTM) pulmonary disease, caused by Mycobacterium abscessus complex. Paratek estimates this opportunity represents a potential $1 billion addressable market in the United States.

About NUZYRA

NUZYRA (omadacycline) is a novel antibiotic with both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). A modernized tetracycline specifically designed to overcome tetracycline resistance, NUZYRA exhibits activity against a multitude of Gram-positive, Gram-negative, atypicals and other drug-resistant bacterial strains that cause serious infections.