Higher Education Market to Reach US$ 101.5 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.27% CAGR - IMARC Group
The global higher education market size reached US$ 24.2 Billion in 2023 & expected to reach US$ 101.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.27% during 2024-2032.BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Education Market Outlook 2024-2032:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Higher Education Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global higher education market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
Global Higher Education Market Overview:
Higher education refers to the stage of learning that occurs at universities, colleges, and other institutions offering degrees and professional qualifications beyond secondary education. It's characterized by advanced study and research in specialized fields, ranging from the arts and humanities to sciences and technology. The defining properties of higher education include academic freedom, critical thinking, and the pursuit of knowledge. Institutions in this sector typically offer undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, fostering intellectual growth and skill development. The working mechanism of higher education institutions hinges on a blend of teaching, research, and community engagement, aiming to produce well-rounded graduates equipped for the global workforce. Additionally, these institutions often serve as hubs for innovation and societal development. The advantages of higher education extend beyond individual gains in knowledge and skills; they also include societal benefits like economic growth, improved health outcomes, and enhanced civic participation.
Global Higher Education Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the escalating global demand for higher education due to a growing global population and an increasing value placed on advanced learning. Alongside this, the rapid expansion of the middle class in emerging economies is enabling more individuals to invest in higher education, thereby broadening the market's scope. Furthermore, continual technological advancements in educational delivery, such as online learning and digital classrooms, are significantly reshaping the higher education landscape. In addition to this, there's a rising emphasis on lifelong learning and continuous professional development, which is fuelling the demand for higher education programs.
The internationalization of higher education, with more students seeking educational opportunities abroad, is also a key factor propelling market growth on a global level. Moreover, government initiatives and policies promoting higher education accessibility and quality are reinforcing this upward trend. The increasing collaboration between higher education institutions and industries for research and skill development is further bolstering the market. Additionally, the growing demand for skilled professionals in various sectors is elevating the importance of higher education. The trend towards interdisciplinary and applied learning approaches is opening new avenues in the market. Also, the rising popularity of certifications and online courses as viable alternatives to traditional degrees is expanding the market's boundaries.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
• Solutions
o Student Information Management System
o Content Collaboration
o Data Security and Compliance
o Campus Management
o Others
• Services
o Managed Services
o Professional Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by Course Type:
• Arts
• Economics
• Engineering
• Law
• Science
• Others
Breakup by Learning Type:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by End User:
• State Universities
• Community Colleges
• Private Colleges
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2018-2023)
• Market Outlook (2024-2032)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
