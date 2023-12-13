Global Sparkling Coffee Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 4.49 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 13.20%: Straits Research

Ready to Drink (RTD) coffee, particularly sparkling coffee, is popular among diverse consumers, particularly those who like consumables they can take wherever they go. The rise in popularity of RTD coffee drinks may largely be attributed to the generation known as millennials.

New York, United States, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fizzy cold brew coffee uses the same components as regular cold brew coffee, incorporating carbonated water. The water gives it carbonation that provides a nice bubbly kick that, combined with the robust taste and familiar coffee flavor, is entirely unbeatable. Additionally, the carbonation from the water gives it a tremendous fizzy kick. Energy drinks with caffeine are increasingly popular because studies show that caffeine can help people stay more focused and alert throughout the day.

Rising Demand for Healthy Hydration Products and New Product Launches by the Manufacturers Drives the Global Market

According to Straits Research, "The global sparkling coffee market was valued at USD 1.47 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 4.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period (2023–2031)." More potential for expansion will be provided by including caffeine and different flavors. As customers explore healthier substitutes for soda and other carbonated beverages without sacrificing the taste or texture of carbonation, sparkling coffee is becoming more and more popular on a global scale. Customers seek wholesome substitutes that will improve their health and enable them to consume less sugar. Manufacturers are launching new products to satisfy consumers' growing demand for sparkling coffee, especially the younger generation. Ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, particularly sparkling coffee, appeals to many consumers, especially those who appreciate portable goods. The increase in demand for ready-to-drink goods is mainly due to millennials.

Regional Analysis

North America held the most significant portion of the global sparkling coffee market . The market is expected to be driven by consumers' rising preference for the beverage over traditional caffeinated drinks because it improves focus and energy. It is anticipated that numerous manufacturers in this area, including Manhattan Special and Spindrift, will further spur regional market expansion. The European market is anticipated to grow at a noteworthy CAGR during the projected period due to growing consumer demand for portable, caffeinated drinks.

Key Highlights

Based on the product, the market is bifurcated into caffeinated and decaffeinated. The caffeinated product category held the most market share.

Based on the distribution channel, the market is categorized into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and others. The market leadership and largest share belonged to the other distribution channel segment.

The global sparkling coffee market’s major key players are

DrinkVIVIC MATCHLESS COFFEE SODA Keepers Sparkling Coffee Upruit Union Coffee Paul Slingshot Coffee Co. Nongfu Spring Stumptown Coffee Roasters Manhattan Special

Market News

June 2022- Paulig started new climate projects in the coffee origin countries to accelerate the sustainable farming practice. Paul's new coffee climate projects in the coffee origins encourage implementing climate-smart farming practices to meet Paulig's science-based target to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in its value chain by 50% by 2030.

Global Sparkling Coffee Market: Segmentation

By Product

Caffeinated

Decaffeinated

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket and Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

