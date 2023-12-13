United States Merchandising Unit Industry Sales is projected to reach US$ 2,225.6 Million by 2033 Amid Rapid Expansion of Food Service Sector | Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insight’s, research study, Merchandising Unit Industry Analysis in the United States: Robust growth fuelled by the thriving food service sector, increased advertising investments by key players, and rising consumer spending.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report, merchandising unit revenue in the United States is expected to rise from US$ 1,327.8 million in 2023 to US$ 2,225.6 million by 2033. Demand for merchandising units in the country is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.



The free-standing merchandising unit segment is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. It will likely hold a value share of 55.4% in 2023. On the other hand, the wall-mounted segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 6.3% through 2033.

Merchandising units serve as dynamic marketing tools to engage customers, drive sales, and enhance brand visibility through enhanced presentation, promotional displays, and streamlined purchase processes. As a result, their demand is predicted to rise steadily.

The robust growth of the food service sector across the United States is a key factor propelling the demand for merchandising units. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, the food service and food retailing sector grew at around 10% y-o-y in 2022. This, in turn, is expected to boost sales of merchandising units as they are widely used in this sector.

Key food retailers and food service companies are consistently increasing their spending on advertising and marketing initiatives, which include investments in merchandising units and kiosks. This will likely boost revenue in the United States.

For instance, McDonald’s invested around US$ 2 billion in advertising expenses in the United States alone in 2022. The company has also been consistently increasing its promotional spending, capitalizing on the rising instances of impulse buying across the country.

Other players, such as Burger King and Subway, are also ramping up investments in advertisements, consequently driving the merchandising unit business forward. Rising consumer spending and increasing emphasis on visual merchandising are expected to drive demand for merchandising units in the country. Similarly, innovation in merchandising units and expansion of the organized retail sector will likely bolster sales of merchandising units.

Key Takeaways from the Report-

The United States merchandising unit business revenue is expected to reach US$ 1,327.8 million in 2023.

in 2023. Demand for merchandising units in the United States will likely rise at a 3% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. Total merchandising unit sales in the United States are projected to total US$ 2,225.6 million by 2033.

by 2033. By type, the free-standing segment is estimated to hold a prominent value share of 4% in 2023.

in 2023. Based on end-users, the shopping malls segment is anticipated to account for a share of around 26% by 2033.

by 2033. North East region is projected to account for a share of 4% in 2023.

“The United States retail sector is having a significant impact on the demand for merchandising units and is poised to continue expanding throughout the estimated period. Key manufacturers are focusing on providing innovative solutions to stay ahead of the competition,” - says a Senior Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Corrugated Cardboard-based Merchandising Units Presenting New Opportunities

In recent times, consumers have been actively preferring products and brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability. A survey conducted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) reveals that over 70% of consumers in the United States prefer sustainability after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manufacturers are responding to this trend by using corrugated cardboard, which is considered an eco-friendly option, in their merchandising units. This choice resonates with the growing number of environmentally-conscious consumers and simultaneously influences a positive brand perception.

Several manufacturers, such as Smurfit Kappa, WestRock, and International Paper, have been updating their portfolios of corrugated-based merchandise displays. Manufacturers can adopt a similar strategy to increase their customer footprint across the country.

Competitive Landscape

Smurfit Kappa, International Paper, WestRock, DS Smith Plc, Cart King International, and Siffron Inc. are a handful of the key merchandising unit manufacturers. Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc., Creative Display Now, Tilsner Carton Company, and Nemco Food Company are also notable players in the United States. The Tier 1 players in the business hold 20% to 25% of the total United States merchandising unit business.

Key players are implementing organic and inorganic strategies to boost their sales and expand their global footprint. These include new product launches, usage of sustainable materials, acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and collaborations. For instance,

In May 2022, Smurfit Kappa announced the acquisition of WestRock to create a new global packaging company.





Key Companies Profiled

Smurfit Kappa International Paper WestRock DS Smith Plc Cart King International Siffron Inc. Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc. Creative Display Now Tilsner Carton Company Nemco Food Company

United States Merchandising Unit Industry Analysis by Category

By Type:

Wall Mounted

Free Standing

On Wheels



By End-users:

Airports

Shopping Malls

Subway Stations

Commercial Space & Institutions

Residential Community

Hotels & Resorts

Other (Stadium, Parks)



By Sub-region:

North East

South West

West

South East

Mid-West





Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

