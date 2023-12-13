SeaStar Medical Forms Scientific Advisory Board of World-Renowned Pediatric and Adult Clinical Experts

DENVER, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: ICU), a medical device company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of dysregulated immune responses including hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces the formation of the SeaStar Medical Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).



The SAB is comprised of world-renowned international pediatric and adult clinical experts including nephrologists, critical care intensivists and translational scientists who will advise on the Company’s technology capabilities, share insights on emerging trends in healthcare, and advise on the Company’s critical care and acute kidney injury (AKI) clinical development programs.

“Science and innovation are the foundational pillars of SeaStar Medical and key to our competitive advantage,” said Eric Schlorff, CEO of SeaStar Medical. “We are grateful to be collaborating with this incredible group of top clinical experts and scientists as we continue to develop and commercialize our selective cytopheretic device (SCD). We plan to further broaden our SAB with relevant expertise as we expand beyond our initial AKI clinical programs into other therapeutic categories and indications.”

Members of SeaStar Medical’s SAB include the following:

Ayse Akcan-Arikan, MD is the Medical Director of Critical Care Nephrology and Acute Dialysis at Texas Children's Hospital and Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Baylor College of Medicine

David Askenazi, MD, MSPH is the Director of Pediatric and Infant Center for Acute Nephrology (PICAN) at Children's of Alabama and Professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Sean Bagshaw, MD, MSc is the Chair of Critical Care Medicine and Associate Professor of Critical Care Medicine at the University of Alberta

Rajit Basu, MD, MS is the Division Head of Critical Care Medicine at the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Professor of Pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Andriy Batchinsky, MD is the Founder and Director of the Autonomous Reanimation and Evacuation (AREVA) Program at the Geneva Foundation

Sarah Faubel, MD is Professor of Medicine and Nephrologist at the University of Colorado Hospital and Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Stuart Goldstein, MD is the Director of the Center for Acute Care Nephrology and Medical Director of Pheresis Service, Co-Director of the Heart Institute Research Core at Cincinnati Children's Medical Hospital and Professor at the University of Cincinnati's Department of Pediatrics

Marc Jeschke, MD, PhD is the Vice President and Medical Director of Burns and Translational Researcher at Hamilton Health Sciences

Jay Koyner, MD is the Medical Director of Acute Dialysis and Director of Nephrology Intensive Care Unit at the University of Chicago Medical Center

Kathleen Liu, MD, PhD is a critical care intensivist, and Professor of Medicine and clinical trialist at the University of California at San Francisco School of Medicine

Theresa Mottes, MSN, APRN-NP, CPNP-AC, CDN is an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner at the Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago





“Several of our SAB members provided key support during discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which resulted in the Approvable Letter for the SCD’s humanitarian device exemption (HDE) in pediatric AKI,” said Kevin Chung, MD, Chief Medical Officer of SeaStar Medical. “The advisory board also advised on design elements of our ongoing, pivotal NEUTRALIZE-AKI Phase 3 study with the SCD in adult patients with AKI. We look forward to continued engagement and collaborations with these invaluable experts.”

