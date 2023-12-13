BIGG Digital Assets, Inc. Wholly Owned Subsidiary TerraZero Technologies, Inc. and Paidia Gaming Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer the Next Era of Self-Expression Across the Internet with TerraZero’s ‘Intraverse’

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Paidia Gaming (“Paidia”), a women-led gaming, tech and media company and an innovator in the gaming industry, and TerraZero Technologies Inc. ("TerraZero"), a vertically integrated digital experience development group and leading web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive virtual environments, proudly announce their strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing self-expression across the Internet.



This collaboration brings together Paidia’s expertise in creating products and experiences for gamers with TerraZero.com's cutting-edge technology to create a seamless fusion of creativity, community, and innovation.

About Paidia

PaidiaGaming.com is a women-led gaming, technology and media company that has created an inclusive gaming community that empowers diverse gamers to safely connect, learn and play.

Gaming, Self-Expression, and the Future of Collaboration

Paidia and TerraZero are joining forces to unleash the next evolution in self-expression. By leveraging advanced technologies and pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the Metaverse, the partnership aims to empower users to express themselves in unprecedented ways.

Paidia, as a prominent leader in the gaming community development and tournament hosting space, is continuing to innovate in new technologies which create opportunities for people to share content, participate in tournaments, game together and earn rewards. TerraZero’s Intraverse technology, a scalable plug-and-play virtual environment builder with community development and ecommerce features for artists, content creators, brands and businesses, is the technology platform Paidia will use to take their audience and events into the future of the Internet.

By combining Paidia’s mission and initiatives alongside their community of over 200,000 users, and portfolio of brand partners and influencers, this partnership has the potential to reach millions and create more ways that gaming communities, influencers, artists, brands and players can collaborate and experience new things together–in addition to serving as a breeding ground for unique self-expression. Jill Kenney, CEO of Paidia, writes, "At Paidia our mission is to provide inclusive and digitally advanced experiences for women and diverse gamers to connect, learn and play. It is important for us to partner with organizations who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible, and together with TerraZero, we are doing just that.”

With the Intraverse technology stack, Paidia will host events, collaborate with up and coming voices, connect audiences with creators, streamers, and gamers, and expand opportunities for cutting-edge brands.

Dan Reitzik, CEO of TerraZero, writes, "The Metaverse is meant to be for everyone. We’ve seen several generations of gaming evolve into something that’s increasingly community-driven, and that’s what makes Paidia such a standout outfit. With companies like Paidia, the Intraverse will be in the hands of more and more people who will be able to experience the content they love with the communities they love in ways they haven’t been able to do before. And the creators of that content, as well as our brand partners, will have more ways to engage with their audiences. This represents the next version of today’s internet, one in which we experience the content and not simply consume it.”

Connecting audiences through gaming experiences across multiple platforms is core to Paidia’s identity as a company. TerraZero’s Intraverse emerges as a testament to TerraZero's dedication to innovative technology. With a robust feature set and advanced capabilities, this revolutionary platform establishes a seamless link across the entire omni-channel landscape. Through bridging gaps and connecting touchpoints, the Intraverse empowers businesses to create a consistent and engaging experience for their customers, regardless of the channel they choose.

