Sculptor Cristina Rocha Leiria shares the artistic concept that served as the basis for the creation of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre

MACAU, December 13 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the lecture “Well-being and Silence - the aim of our Ecumenical Centre” by renowned Portuguese sculptor Cristina Maria de Faria Rocha Leiria, will be held on 16 December (Saturday), at 3pm, at the Auditorium of the Macao Museum of Art. Cristina Leiria will share with the public technical details about the casting process of the Kun Iam statue and the creative concept of the design of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre. Registration for this lecture is open from 11 December. Residents are welcome to register through the Macao One Account.

The planning for the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre started in 1997, and the Centre was inaugurated on 21 March 1999. Composed of a large bronze statue of the goddess Kun Iam and a base in the shape of a lotus flower, the Centre features a total height of 32 meters. After its inauguration, the centre received support from UNESCO and was acclaimed as a symbol that promotes the mutual respect and understanding between different people and civilisations. Cristina Rocha Leiria designed the Kun Iam statue and the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre based on the concept of “Silence and Well-being”, with the aim of providing a peaceful space for the public, amidst the urban context of a bustling city. The face of the Kun Iam statue was meticulously sculpted, seeking to convey a message of universality and peaceful co-existence among all nations. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre, IC invited the famous sculptor Cristina Rocha Leiria to host a special session in Macao, in order to share ideas with the public and allow for a better understanding of the creative concept behind the Kun Iam Ecumenical Centre and also to enable people to gain more knowledge about the philosophy of a peaceful life that is inherent in the concept of this centre.

The lecture will be conducted in English, with simultaneous interpretation in Cantonese, and is suitable for people aged 15 or above. Interested parties can register through the “Activity Registration” of the Macao One Account (activity.mo.gov.mo/activity-h5/activity-list-web) from 9am on 11 December onwards. If the number of registrants exceeds the number of available seats, selection will be made through a random draw.

For more information about the lecture, please visit IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo, the official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” or “IC Art” page on Facebook.