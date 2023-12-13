Adaptive Research Marks Milestone Growth with First Theranostics Center in Partnership with Florida Theranostics

Expansion further reduces the gap between clinical practice and clinical research with first center in Florida and venture into theranostic cancer treatment services

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Research, a pioneering organization committed to democratizing clinical trials by offering comprehensive support to community-based trial investigators, today announced a landmark agreement with Florida Theranostics. This partnership signifies Adaptive Research’s strategic expansion into both the Florida healthcare market and the burgeoning field of theranostics.



Entering Florida, a state with a diverse, aging, and growing population, represents a significant move for Adaptive Research. This expansion not only enables access to a broader patient base but also positions Adaptive Research in a region with a high incidence of cancer, where innovative therapies are critically needed.

Florida Theranostics, with its cutting-edge facilities for clinical care, will also serve as a vital clinical trial site for sponsors developing radioligand therapies. Adaptive Research will empower this endeavor with expert research support staff and proficient management of regulatory filings, clinical trial-related finance, and budgeting, ensuring Good Clinical Practice (GCP).

Theranostics, particularly those employing radioligand therapies — a personalized approach where cancer’s unique biological signatures guide both its detection and targeted treatment — are fast emerging as a cornerstone of precision oncology. As treatment-resistant cancers increasingly challenge healthcare, novel theranostic solutions are attracting growing clinical interest. Academic centers alone cannot sustain this upsurge, nor can they adequately represent the diverse patient populations that clinical trials must encompass. This partnership between Adaptive Research and Florida Theranostics presents an innovative and scalable solution to these critical issues.

“Adaptive Research is honored to forge this alliance with Florida Theranostics, a partner that has swiftly proven the viability of highly specialized treatments within a community context,” stated Deepak Behera, MD, President and CEO of Adaptive Research. “Our robust in-house Nuclear Medicine expertise, in synergy with Florida Theranostics, reinforces our confidence in elevating this center to a pinnacle of clinical research, mirroring the excellence of advanced academic establishments.”

Ashok Muthukrishnan, MD, Founder and Chief Physician of Florida Theranostics Cancer Center echoed this sentiment, stating, “Our partnership with Adaptive Research aligns with our core mission of delivering exceptional patient care. This relationship amplifies our capacity to introduce our patients to groundbreaking treatments while we sustain our devotion to uncompromising clinical care.”

About Adaptive Research

Founded in 2020, Adaptive Research Inc. is revolutionizing the landscape of clinical trials. By offering full-service support to trial investigators, Adaptive Research connects Sponsors of potential life-saving investigational agents and medical devices with community physicians and their patients nationwide. Adaptive Research’s expert team functions as a virtual clinical trials office, managing administrative and regulatory responsibilities, and enabling physicians to focus on their paramount task: providing exceptional clinical judgment and care. For additional information, visit https://adaptiveresearch.com.

About Florida Theranostics

Florida Theranostics champions patient-centered care, specializing in radioligand/peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and Wellness Support. This unique approach involves close collaboration with patients’ primary care doctors to optimize therapy management strategies. Florida Theranostics is the only radioligand therapy center in South Florida to earn the distinguished SNMMI Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Center of Excellence designation. For more information, visit https://floridatheranostics.com.

