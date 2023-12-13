Next Generation Sequencers Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Trend Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Next Generation Sequencers Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published an exclusive report Next Generation Sequencers Market, which includes a detailed analysis based on competitors and important market segments (2023-2032). The market scenario is analyzed using Porter’s five forces model. This model explains the components of the industry such as bargaining power of buyer and supplier, threat of substitutes, threat to new entrants and industrial rivalry. This market faces a high threat from substitutes and there exists intense competition among the market players.

Next generation sequencers are used in sequencing technologies which can process millions of reactions in a massive parallel fashion, unlike older methods which were limited to a single or few DNA strands. This technology allows the rapid sequencing of millions of base pairs of DNA spanning entire genomes. The launch of new generation sequencers has opened up various markets, especially in the field of research, diagnostics and personalized medicine. The major drivers for this market are the need for constant developments with the aim of achieving an increased accuracy at a lower cost.

Segmentation:

By Technology:

Sequencing by synthesis

Ion semiconductor sequencing

Sequencing by ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single molecule, real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Others

By Application:

Drug Discovery

Biomarker Discovery

Diagnostics

Agriculture and Animal Research

Metagenomics

Personalized Medicine

Others

By Requirements for Processing:

Pre-sequencing Products and Services

Sequencing Instruments Platforms

Consumables/Reagents

NGS software and informatics

By End-User:

Research Institutes

Academic and Government Institutions

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

The following market aspects are highlighted in the report:

Overview:

It includes an overview of the most important research, the Next Generation Sequencers Market growth rate, circumstances, market dynamics, drivers and constraints, and macroeconomic indicators.

Analysis of the report: Includes major companies, key market segments, the variety of products available in the Next Generation Sequencers Market, the years measured, and the points of study.

Company Profiles: Each company in this section is evaluated based on its products, value, strengths and weaknesses, capability, and other necessary elements.

Regional manufacturing: Next Generation Sequencers Market provides detailed information on imports and exports, sales, manufacturing, and significant companies in each of the regions covered.

The financial analysis of the Next Generation Sequencers Market is carried out considering the cost of raw materials, manpower, and production costs as well as the market density, suppliers, and pricing trends. To provide a comprehensive and in-depth perspective of the market, other elements such as the supply chain, downstream customers, and sourcing strategy are evaluated. The research on market positioning will also be presented to report to buyers, considering the target market, brand strategy, and pricing plan.

The key players featured in the report are:

Roche

Denovix

QIAGEN

Macrogen

Illumina

Pacific Biosciences

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher

BGI

Oxford Nanopore

Key questions answered in the report include:

Who are the key market players in the Next Generation Sequencers Market?

Which are the major regions that are expected to register astonishing growth?

What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions?

What will be the market size and the growth rate by the end of the forecast period?

What are the key trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the major Next Generation Sequencers Market segments of the market?

