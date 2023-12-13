LeapCharger Set to Enter Canadian Market, Inks Agreement with Willow Manor Creek for Installation of EV Chargers

CARSON CITY, NV, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – LeapCharger Corporation (OTC: LCCN) ("LeapCharger” or the "Company"), an electric vehicle (EV) charging company with disruptive and innovative technology providing eco-friendly and sustainable solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership (the “Partnership”) with Willow Manor Creek Long-Term Care Facility to revolutionize electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility in Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada.



This Partnership marks the beginning of LeapCharger's entry into the Canadian market, reflecting the Company's commitment to advancing green initiatives and fostering sustainable practices across North America. Willow Manor Creek Long-Term Care Facility, renowned for its dedication to environmental stewardship, aligns seamlessly with LeapCharger's mission to create a cleaner and more energy-efficient future.

The Partnership will focus on the installation of multiple cutting-edge EV charging stations at Willow Manor Creek during the first quarter of 2024, providing residents, visitors, and the local community with convenient access to sustainable energy solutions. This initiative not only caters to the growing demand for EV infrastructure but also underscores the commitment of both organizations to environmental responsibility. LeapCharger is set to immediately commence the licensing and permitting process as it seeks to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals to meet its self-imposed goal of having EV charging stations fully operational at Willow Manor Creek sometime over the next few months.

“LeapCharger's entry into the Canadian market is poised to have a profoundly positive impact on the Company's long-term growth. By expanding its operations into Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada, LeapCharger anticipates enhanced market presence, increased brand visibility, and strengthened ties within the Canadian business landscape,” stated Praveenkumar Vijayakumar, CEO of LeapCharger. “This collaboration with Willow Manor Creek serves as a strategic stepping stone, positioning LeapCharger to become a key player in Canada's evolving energy landscape.”

The partnership aligns with LeapCharger's broader vision of building a comprehensive charging network, ensuring a seamless transition to electric mobility. This expansion not only reinforces LeapCharger's commitment to sustainability but also establishes the Company as a catalyst for positive change in the Canadian energy sector.

LeapCharger Corporation and Willow Manor Creek Long-Term Care Facility invite shareholders and stakeholders to celebrate this momentous partnership. The Company is confident that this collaboration will not only drive positive environmental impact but also yield substantial benefits for shareholders in the long run.

ABOUT LEAPCHARGER CORPORATION

LeapCharger Corporation is an emerging growth company that aims to provide high-quality electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to consumers and businesses. Our operations are based in the UAE and we aim to expand operations into other regions such as North America, EU and South Asia in the near future. Our charging stations will be strategically placed in high-traffic areas, ensuring that EV owners have easy access to our services. We offer a user-friendly mobile app that allows customers to easily locate our charging stations, reserve charging spots, and pay for their charging sessions. We have also integrated advertising solutions in our charging stations to generate additional income. In addition to our commercial offerings, we will also partner with residential communities and property owners to install charging stations in their buildings. Additionally, we understand that our customers prioritize efficiency and convenience, so we are installing 150kW+ charging stations at highway exits and petrol pumps. These stations offer a higher charging speed, allowing drivers to get back on the road quickly. One of the ways we achieve this is by offering lower charging rates than our competitors, thanks to our innovative use of advertising revenue. Our charging stations are equipped with 55-inch screens, which serve to provide our clients with a valuable marketing channel and also serve as marketing channels for our LeapCharger brand.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, expected listing and trading, the Company’s technology and future anticipated growth. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “look forward,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: risks related to LeapCharger’s operations, such as additional financing requirements and access to capital; competition; the ability of LeapCharger to protect its intellectual property rights; and other risks set forth in the Company’s filings with OTC Markets (“OTCM”) and/or the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in LeapCharger’s periodic reports filed with the SEC or OTCM, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

