VERB's MARKET.live Launches National TV Campaign to Promote Its Exciting New Drop Ship Program

Highly Respected Branded Response Agency, SmartMedia Technologies Engaged To Develop and Execute Campaign Launching December 18

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. and LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the company behind MARKET.live, the innovative multi-vendor, multi-presenter livestream social shopping platform, announces a national television campaign, launching December 18, 2023, to promote its exciting new Drop Ship Program. VERB engaged the highly regarded performance television experts, SmartMedia Technologies, to develop and execute the campaign. The MARKET.live TV commercials will air all over the country on many popular networks and television programs. Viewers can simply scan an on-screen QR code during the TV spots and be taken directly to a new site dedicated to the new MARKET.live Drop Ship Program.



SmartMedia Technologies (“SMT”) is a branded response agency and Enterprise Web3 platform focused on giving their clients the ability to target the correct television and streaming audiences to drive efficient acquisition. Founded in 2008, SMT leverages performance television expertise, technology, and data science to go beyond age and gender audiences to target audiences at scale. Current clients include ZipRecruiter, VISA, Shinola, Duke Cannon, and many more.

The new MARKET.live Drop Ship Program is designed for the millions of people who have dreamed of starting their own ecommerce business, but lacked the knowledge or experience necessary to get started. With three recurring revenue, subscription-based packages to choose from, MARKET.live makes it simple for anyone with the desire to be their own boss to get started. In 3 simple steps , new entrepreneurs can literally launch their own ecommerce store on MARKET.live in 24 hours. Subscribers will also have access to coaching from world-class experts to help them navigate their new business venture.

1. Personalize Your Store: Choose your product categories & customize your e-commerce store.

2. Livestream & Engage: Stream LIVE whenever you want. You decide how you connect with customers.

3. Hassle-Free Logistics: Focus on your marketing & sales. MARKET.live will take care of all the logistics for you.

“We’re thrilled to be the catalyst to help entrepreneurs of all ages realize their dreams of starting their own ecommerce business,” stated VERB CEO, Rory J. Cutaia. “Our drop ship program has been in development for quite some time as we tested and fined-tuned the offering. Unlike many drop ship programs that only offer entrepreneurs cheap, poor-quality products, subscribers to MARKET.live’s Drop Ship Program will be able to choose from a vast quantity of products in numerous categories, from many of the high-quality brands, retailers and vendors on MARKET.live.”

“Not only does this become a lucrative, promising new recurring revenue component of our business, but it also fuels the MARKET.live eco-system. Our current and prospective MARKET.live retailers, brands, and vendors will enjoy a new source of revenue simply by making their products available to be sold by the new entrepreneur subscribers to the Drop Ship Program, who in turn will drive their own customers to shop their stores on MARKET.live – truly win – win – win for all.”

With a dedicated focus on technology innovation and partnerships, VERB's MARKET.live remains at the forefront of the dynamic livestream social shopping landscape.

For more information, please visit MARKET.live or follow the latest updates on social media.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), is a market leader in interactive video-based sales applications. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates creator studios in Los Alamitos, California and Philadelphia, PA.

Follow VERB AND MARKET.LIVE here:

VERB on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/market.liveofficial

VERB on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@market.live_official

VERB on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/market.liveofficial/

VERB on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/verb-tech/

VERB on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@market.liveofficial

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:

info@verb.tech