Calavo Announces Earnings Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and 2023 fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, January 16.



Under SEC rules, the Company is required to determine its filer status for its Form 10-K as of the last business day of its most recently completed second fiscal quarter. Based on the aggregate worldwide market value of the Company’s common stock held by non-affiliates on April 28, 2023, the Company determined that it will be an “accelerated filer” for its fiscal 2023 Form 10-K and for each Form 10-Q during fiscal 2024. The Company’s Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 is therefore due on January 16, 2024, the first business day after the date that is 75 days following fiscal year end, and the Company plans to file its Form 10-K at the same time that fourth quarter and fiscal year end earnings are announced. Each Form 10-Q during fiscal 2024 will continue to be due 40 days after the applicable quarter end.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.