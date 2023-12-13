Submit Release
Magnite to Participate in the Needham Annual Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced that members of its executive team will present and host in-person investor meetings at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

The Magnite presentation will take place at 10:15 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available in the “Events & Presentations” section of Magnite’s investor relations website at: https://investor.magnite.com. The webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the live presentation for 90 days.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk
949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


