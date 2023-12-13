Benevity reports another record-breaking GivingTuesday with $150 million donated to 53K+ nonprofits

Companies drove a 22% increase in giving year-over-year, setting records in employee donations, corporate granting and volunteering hours

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc. , the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, announced that $150 million was donated through its platform on GivingTuesday. This marks another record-breaking year of giving, representing a 22% year-over-year increase and the highest amount of single-day donations ever on Benevity’s platform.



“We are inspired that companies and their employees showed up in droves to drive incredible impact on GivingTuesday, despite a year of ongoing inflation and an uncertain economic landscape,” said Kelly Schmitt, CEO of Benevity. “A number of major global events have galvanized individuals and companies to donate their time and money to important social issues this year. The continued increase in giving demonstrates the ongoing commitment organizations have to making a positive impact on the world, and we're proud to be a part of that.”

This year, 620 companies took part in GivingTuesday campaigns through Benevity’s platform, an increase of almost 10% year over year. The average donation per person was up by 7% compared to last year and Benevity saw a 14% increase in the number of people participating, with 159,000 individuals supporting over 53,000 nonprofits in 118 countries and territories. The most popular causes that companies and individuals contributed to this year include Rocky Mountain Institute, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, World Central Kitchen and Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

In addition to employee donations supported by company matching programs, over 253,000 volunteer hours were logged – an increase of 14% over 2022. Corporate granting also saw an uptick this year with companies committing over $12M in corporate granting funds to over 200 causes on GivingTuesday.

Overall, giving in the United States alone totaled $3.1 billion this year, according to GivingTuesday , a 0.6% increase from 2022.

“This year was marked by an increasingly challenging social climate for companies as they balanced taking action on societal matters employees care about while also trying to avoid backlash for veering into polarizing issues. However, GivingTuesday continues to be a unifying force as companies and their people rally around the causes they care most about,” said Sona Khosla, Chief Impact Officer at Benevity. “This year’s GivingTuesday results remind us that companies and employees remain committed to doing good and that this one day should be used as a spark to ignite ongoing action in the year ahead.”

To learn more about Benevity and its approach to corporate purpose, please visit: https://benevity.com/ .

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leader in global corporate purpose software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $14 billion in donations and 72 million hours of volunteering time to support 450,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 1.1 million micro-actions and awarded 1.2 million grants worth $19 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com .

Media Contact: Zamira Tasneem│ Media & Communications Manager │ 1.416.451.6511 │ press@benevity.com