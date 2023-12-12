State Secretary Štucin supports opening of accession negotiations with BiH at EU General Affairs Council

SLOVENIA, December 12 - Discussion of the European Council conclusions focused on Ukraine, EU enlargement and the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021–2027, as well as the situation in the Middle East, security and defence, migration and topical foreign policy issues.

State Secretary Štucin reiterated that enlargement, both with the Western Balkan countries and with the countries of the Association Trio (Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia), is in the geopolitical interest of the EU, adding that enlargement is also an investment in peace, security, stability and prosperity. He called for a balanced approach between the countries of the Association Trio and the Western Balkans in the enlargement process and stressed that the decision to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina is crucial to maintain trust in the EU in the region. He agreed that the EU's internal reforms must go hand in hand with the enlargement process and that one must not be dependent on the other. The State Secretary also underlined the importance of setting a target date of 2030 as a reference point to strengthen the efforts of both sides - the EU and the candidate countries - to prepare for enlargement. With regard to the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021–2027, he said that, in view of the increasing frequency of natural disasters, it is essential to provide sufficient additional resources for the EU Solidarity Fund. In the light of the increasing migratory pressure at the EU's external borders, he also underlined the need for additional funding for the Western Balkans and migration management.

The EU General Affairs Council approved the presidency conclusions on the evaluation of the annual rule of law dialogue and on the management of demographic change in Europe. It also reviewed the Spanish proposal to include Basque, Catalan and Galician in the EU's language regime. State Secretary Štucin welcomed the continuation of the annual rule of law dialogue and expressed support for the Spanish proposal to grant a special status to the three regional languages in the EU institutions.

The General Affairs Council also took note of the roadmap for the European Semester 2024 and of the state of play of the negotiations on the association agreement with Andorra and San Marino. Under "any other business", the presidency presented a progress report on the EU's internal preparations for enlargement and related reforms within the EU, and provided information on the follow-up to the Conference on the Future of Europe.