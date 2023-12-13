Millet Snacks Market Size | Industry Thriving Worldwide at a Significant Growth | Forecast to 2031

Millet Snacks Market

The factors that propel the growth of the millet snacks market are rise in health concerns around the world, demand for healthy food

The demand for a range of snacking options has increased as a result of rising health concerns around the world, changing lifestyles and altered eating habits. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Millet Snacks Market generated $2.4 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $3.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

However, the decline in the production of millet seeds and the limited farming area under the millet seeds are likely to hamper the production of millet snacks which restraints the growth of the global market. Furthermore, inadequate primary processing at the village level and a huge distance between production units to processing units have inflated the cost of processed millet products. In addition, millets have a relatively short shelf life. This causes extra speediness in the preservation and processing, which increases is cost. This pricing hike is making it more difficult for this sector to appeal to general customers.

Leading Key Players

The major players analyzed in the global millet snacks industry are Milletsnacks.com, Healthy Master, orgtree, Moon Food, Urban Millets Pvt Ltd, Nativefoodtore, HiYou, Cicer Food Products and Slurrp Farm.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global millet snacks market based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the surge in the adoption of millets as a power food source is another significant factor creating opportunities in the millet snacks market. Power food provides quick energy and nutrients to the body either via a meal or in the form of a nutrition supplement. Millets contain high protein content that helps provide energy to the body. Breakfast cereals made from millet seeds can help provide enough energy for the whole day. This utilization of millet seeds as power food is anticipated to offer potential opportunities for the expansion of the millet snacks market.

Based on age group, the millennials segment contributed to nearly half of the global millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the baby boomers segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the generation X segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment contributed to three-fourths of the global millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the online segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global millet snacks market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key finding of the study

By type, the extruded products segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market with $1,999.9 million in 202 1, and is estimated to reach $3,130.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

By age group, the millennials segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $1,083.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,584.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%.

By distribution channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $17,63.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2728.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.6%.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $1,043.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,532.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.0%.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the overall millet snacks market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the North America market would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

