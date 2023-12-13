Commissioning of a new building of the State Institution "Safina Television"

TAJIKISTAN, December 13 - On December 13, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon and the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe, Honorable Rustam Emomali, inaugurated in the capital of the country a new and modern building of the State Institution "Safina Television".

The head of state got acquainted with the conditions and possibilities of the new building and highly appreciated the quality of the completed works.

It was reported that the construction of the facility started in July last year, and the construction works were completed first of all, taking into account the requirements of the industry, with the involvement of 200 builders.

The exterior of the new building is built and decorated with a modern design and shape, the main building consists of 5 floors with a basement, as well as 2 other separate buildings connected to each other in an area of more than 8,600 sq. m. The second three-story building is erected with a basement, and the third two-story building - with a parking lot for business vehicles.

In the new building of the institution, 6 well-equipped and spacious studios have been built for recording various television programs, arranging interviews and conducting live broadcasts. In particular, separate studios have been created for informational-analytical programs and the program "Good morning, Tajikistan", and the decoration of the stage has been done with a fresh look and according to the programs. In particular, the necessary facilities have been provided for the live broadcast of the information-analytical program "Navid", which is aired daily in 6 editions in Tajik, Russian and English languages. At the same time, in these studios, new and modern filming equipment, central control devices for video recording and sound were purchased and installed. At the same time, other TV programs will be recorded and presented to the audience in spacious and well-equipped studios. Also, a special area has been created in the yard of the institution for seasonal recording of programs.

During the visit, it was informed that another potential of the new building is that a separate virtual studio has been built here and is equipped with modern devices. The cameras of this studio are controlled remotely, and the new technology allows to change the scene and decoration in real time according to the requirements of the program.

The virtual studio equipment, which is used for the first time in the country, has been purchased and installed from well-known American companies and will help to develop interesting programs that meet the needs of today's viewers. This mode of operation is widely used in the most popular TV channels.

At the same time, the institution has a separate, spacious studio with all the possibilities, such as modern recording devices, lighting, and beautiful and colorful stages, for recording concert performances and presenting the art and talent of artists.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan was informed that in addition to modern and spacious studios and sophisticated industrial devices, favorable conditions have also been created in the new facility with the creation of office rooms. In total, the new building has 63 spacious office rooms, which provide the necessary conditions for the activities of journalists, editors, regulators and technical staff. All office rooms are equipped with the necessary devices, as well as the department of packaging and program regulation of the institution is provided with powerful computers. Each office has its own control and recording room, and their interiors are equipped for recording and adjusting programs.

The exterior and interior design of the new building of the "Safina Television" State Institution has been created and decorated with a fresh look and modern design. In particular, the facility has spacious and beautiful corridors, and an elevator is also installed inside it. The building has a library with a rich collection, where literary and technical literature is available for reading. Also, the facility is equipped with a meeting hall with 100 seats and a spacious dining room, a separate meeting room and a laundry room, and the facility is connected to the city heating system.

Since sport, along with being a factor of health protection, is also a means of beauty, in the new building of the State Institution "Safina Television" a gym with all the modern training equipment has been organized. In their free time, employees have the opportunity to use this gym to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Also, with the construction of a new building, the administration of the State Institution "Safina Television" aims to open the radio channel "Safina" in the future, to present interesting programs and accurate and timely reports to the listeners.